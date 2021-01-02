Am Ha’Sefer: The People of the Book

The early Muslim scholars were the first to call the Jewish people “The People of the Book.” The name could not have been more appropriate.

At first, the term referred to the eternal relationship of the Jewish people to its most famous book, the Bible. Later, both Jews and others came to understand that the Jewish people survived almost 2,000 years of dispersion due to their faith in that book and the vast literature that they produced during these millennia of exile. The Bible has been for the Jewish people more than a religious, historical and literary work. It was also a portable homeland, which during almost two millennia of exile, united a scattered people through faith, history, culture and a common language.

Jews live by words, and Jewish literature and Jewish literary figures have left their mark across much of the world. Jews are the people of the Bible, but Jewish literature did not stop with the Biblical era. In fact, although we might say that the Bible is the foundation of Hebrew literature, Jews have been writing and interacting with the written word for thousands of years.

This year, we will look at some of the great masterpieces of Jewish literature, how they influence our legal systems, our scientific communities, our philosophy, our jurisprudence and our political structures.