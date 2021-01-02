Am Ha’Sefer: The People of the Book

The early Muslim scholars were the first to call the Jewish people “The People of the Book.” The name could not have been more appropriate.
At first, the term referred to the eternal relationship of the Jewish people to its most famous book, the Bible. Later, both Jews and others came to understand that the Jewish people survived almost 2,000 years of dispersion due to their faith in that book and the vast literature that they produced during these millennia of exile. The Bible has been for the Jewish people more than a religious, historical and literary work. It was also a portable homeland, which during almost two millennia of exile, united a scattered people through faith, history, culture and a common language.
Jews live by words, and Jewish literature and Jewish literary figures have left their mark across much of the world. Jews are the people of the Bible, but Jewish literature did not stop with the Biblical era. In fact, although we might say that the Bible is the foundation of Hebrew literature, Jews have been writing and interacting with the written word for thousands of years.
This year, we will look at some of the great masterpieces of Jewish literature, how they influence our legal systems, our scientific communities, our philosophy, our jurisprudence and our political structures.
Jewish literature is vast and varied. There are many ways to define it: the literature written by Jews for Jews or the literature simply written by Jews. There are some who also classify Jewish literature as works written by non-Jews about Jews or Jewish themes. For purposes of these 12 essays, I will concentrate on literature written by Jews for Jews, not out of a sense of chauvinism but merely because despite their great influence on the totality of Western civilization, some of these works are less known among 21st century non-Jewish educated Westerners. In some cases, modern academicians and literati are unaware of the influence that these books have had on Western culture.
Some Jewish literature, such as the 24 Biblical books and the Talmudic tractates, are well known in different parts of the world. Other pieces of Jewish literature, such as the writings from the Sephardic period, are less well-known or not known outside of the Jewish world. Throughout the many millennia of Jewish history, Jews have written works of philosophy and law, medicine and poetry, journalism, the short story and the novel. In fact, there is no area of literature that in which Jews have not participated. Jewish authors have not only written, and of course continue to write, in Hebrew and the other Jewish languages such as Yiddish and Ladino, but have also created literary masterpieces in the languages of the Diaspora, such as English, Russian, German, French and Spanish. In our modern period, the world has recognized many Jewish authors, awarding them major literary accolades such as the Nobel prizes.
We can spend a lifetime speaking about the first major Jewish work, the 24 books of Hebrew scripture. Read in the original Hebrew, many people and scholars consider these 24 books to be the greatest literary masterpieces ever written. We can divide Hebrew Scripture into three major divisions. We call the first part the Torah. These are the first five Biblical books. Non-Jews often mistranslate the term Torah as “law.” A better translation would be the ethical, legal and historical foundation of Hebrew civilization, its moral compass and its constitution.
Hebrew Scripture’s second grouping is called Niviim, a term once again often mistranslated as prophetic books. The prophets were the social activists of their times; they were the social scientists, the philosophers and the warriors for real social justice. Like Sefer Shmot (the Book of Exodus), many of the prophetic writings have influenced revolutionary movements throughout history and given hope to the oppressed and downtrodden.
Finally, we come to Hebrew Scripture’s third division, called Ktuvim, or the writings that provide us with everything from wisdom literature to historical novels, from classical vignettes to philosophical treatises. These are the books that warm souls and provide hope when hope is lacking; together these three sections form the foundation of Western civilization. Among the emotions and histories we find the wisdom of King Solomon (Mishlei: Book of Proverbs), the poetry of King David in the Book of Psalms (Tehilim in Hebrew), the historical novels found in Daniel, the sadness in Sefer Eichah (Book of Lamentations in English), and the practical aspects of life found in Kohelet (Ecclesiastes in English)
To read these books in the original Hebrew is to enter into a world of near literary perfection. No other language has ever produced anything that even approaches the majesty of these 24 literary masterpieces. For millions of people these twenty-four books are more than literary masterpieces, they are also the foundation of faith and speak to the very soul not only of the Jewish people. Their influence is so great that many millennia after their promulgation, they still set the principles and rules of modern Hebrew grammar and influence every aspect of Jewish life.
To visit modern Israel is to hear the Bible pulsating throughout the land. The language of the Bible is also the language of modern Israel, and Hebrew Scripture’s influence is found throughout modern Israel, from its literature to laws, from its popular music to its cinema and television shows.
Jewish literature did not stop with these 24 books, and over the next 11 months we will look at some of the great classics of Jewish literature. Yet, in one way or the other it is Hebrew Scripture that is ever present, and its language and style touch every aspect of modern Jewish life. To quote the Book of Proverbs (3:18): “Etz hayim hi lamahaziqim bah, v’tomkheha m’ushar/It is a tree of life to all who grasp it fast and happiness to those who hold (its principles) fast.”
As we begin 2021 my family and I wish each of you a wonderful 2021. May this year be better than the last, and be one of prosperity good health and peace.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.