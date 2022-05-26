Aggieland donation

The annual Go to Bat for CASA campaign came to a close May 14 at Blue Bell Park in College Station. Aggieland Credit Union sponsored the occasion and presented a check for $10,000 to the CASA of Brazos Valley organization, Voices for Children, during the Texas A&M-Mississippi State baseball game.

The Go to Bat for CASA pledge raises awareness for neglected and abused children of the Brazos Valley. Through CASA, abused and neglected children are paired with a community volunteer advocate to be a voice for them and help give them a brighter future by working to place them in safe and permanent homes.

“Because of our shared core values, the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Baseball program has historically partnered with us to support Voices for Children,” said Jason Goodman, Texas A&M Class of 2000 and COO of Aggieland Credit Union. “We appreciate A&M’s partnership and willingness to raise awareness and money for CASA to help children of abuse.”

Voices for Children Executive Director, Amy Faulkner, was at the game to receive the donation from Aggieland Credit Union presented by Goodman.