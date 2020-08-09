A newlywed couple weathers woes in ‘Barefoot in the Park’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend:
Barefoot in the Park (1967): The Odd Couple (1968) is probably the best Neil Simon play to be made into a movie. But Barefoot in the Park, made a year earlier, is a strong second. Simon’s story chronicles the painful first few months of a young married couple’s life together in a cramped Greenwich Village apartment. Robert Redford reprises his Broadway role as Paul Bratter, and Jane Fonda takes over for Elizabeth Ashley as his wife Corie. Some of the biggest laughs come from the Oscar-nominated Mildred Natwick as Corie’s mother. The whole picture just sparkles, with Redford and Fonda delivering hilarious and touching performances. The great Charles Boyer provides added class to the production in one of his final screen appearances. This is a movie worth rediscovering!
The Moon-Spinners (1964): I’ve really been enjoying my Disney+ subscription, mostly by visiting the movies of my long-ago youth. The Moon-Spinners, based on the novel by Mary Stewart, is a romantic mystery set on the Greek island of Crete. Young Hayley Mills gets caught up in a web of smugglers, family secrets and even murder! Somehow Walt persuaded silent screen legend Pola Negri out of retirement to make her final film appearance, and she’s a delight. If you’re in the right mood, you can’t go wrong with this Disney adventure.
Safety Not Guaranteed (2012): Oh, I adore this insane little movie. Based on a legendary real-life ad soliciting a companion for ... time travel, it features a delightful cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Mark Duplass, Jake Johnson and many others. The central question of the movie is irresistible: Is the dude who placed the ad serious? By the end, if you’re like me, you’ll certainly hope he is. I’ve been a fan of the three lead actors ever since this movie. Also, it’s another example of a low-budget movie that gives low-budget movies a good name. It’s all about the ideas and the personalities. Who cares about CGI?
3:10 to Yuma (2007): Based on a story by Elmore Leonard, this absolutely killer remake by director James Mangold is one of the best Westerns of recent decades. The bones of the plot are this: A low-key rancher (Christian Bale) agrees to escort a captured criminal (Russell Crowe) to the stagecoach which will take the criminal to trial. But like all great Westerns, it’s about so much more. Bale has a son (Logan Lerman) who thinks his dad is a wimp, and Crowe is a crafty type who does his best to manipulate Bale. The standout in the cast is the perennially underrated Ben Foster as Crowe’s rabid lieutenant. He’s truly scary. The movie is riveting and classic in every way.
