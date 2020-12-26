A message of peace, both then and now

Now, for us, what else is there to say about a year such as the one we have had? At this point, as we experience some of the short days and longest nights of the year, we may be exhausted, anxious, sad, frustrated — even angry. So we — we — are people in need of comfort and solace to ease our hurt, and it comes to us, too, in those words from the angel, “I am bringing you good news of great joy for all the people: to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign for you: you will find a child wrapped in bands of cloth and lying in a manger.”

We can imagine that we hear the multitude of the heavenly host, praising God and singing the song that God has chosen for us, the song we need to hear to ease our pain, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace among those whom he favors!”

During the Christmas season we celebrate that a child has been born, a Savior, who is the Messiah, the Lord. In him we find strength. In him we find serenity. In him we find gladness, satisfaction, above all peace to get us through the days ahead, into the beginning of another new year.