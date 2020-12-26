A message of peace, both then and now

I recently became intrigued by the work of someone I had never heard of before, a woman by the name of Delilah. I learned that Delilah has one of the most popular syndicated radio programs in the country, airing on 164 stations. Listeners from all over call into the show and tell her, and her listeners, their stories of heartbreak and sorrow, usually having to do with loss, breakups, divorces, infidelity and other breaches of trust. Delilah listens to these stories with empathy, offering words of comfort and sometimes advice, and then she picks a song to play for the caller that reflects the situation they described, or she plays them a song that gives them some solace and hope.
Author Kurt Vonnegut said of music, “Music is, to me, proof of the existence of God. It is so extraordinarily full of magic, and in tough times of my life I can listen to music and it makes such a difference.”
Music is certainly that for me, and for those who call in to Delilah’s show it is not just an opportunity to share their pain with someone, but to have her give them some of the divine magic of music during a tough time in their life.
Everyone from time to time needs someone to give them some comfort and a word of peace. The Gospel according Luke tells us that in the region around Bethlehem where Jesus was born, there were shepherds living in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night.
Maybe the shepherds themselves were doing their work with heavy-laden or broken hearts, and beyond that a shepherd’s life wasn’t easy. The shepherd would have to take the flock they watched far from home to find adequate pasture and water. They had to deal with bad weather and worse food. They had to go out and find the lost sheep. They had to defend the flock from predators such as lions and wolves. Though important people such as Abraham, Moses and David had been shepherds, shepherds were not high-society people. They actually were closer to the bottom and, as I said, life for them wasn’t easy. Yet these were the people God first chose to receive the Good News of the Messiah’s birth.
So the shepherds were out in the fields keeping watch over their flock that night. And an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and the angel told them, “I am bringing you good news of great joy for all the people: to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign for you: you will find a child wrapped in bands of cloth and lying in a manger.” Then suddenly the angel is joined by a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace among those whom he favors!”
I don’t imagine this is something the host of heaven simply said. Instead these words of praise were sung — sung by the hosts of heaven, a heavenly army of angels and archangels and all the company of heaven joining together and praising the splendor of God. I don’t imagine they sang one verse and were finished. Instead, they sang it over and over again until the shepherds were surrounded and overwhelmed by it.
This was all good news the shepherds and people such as them needed to hear, for the time at which Jesus was born was a time of unrest. A few years before there had been insurrection in the region, and through war and violence the Roman emperor Augustus incorporated the nations and peoples around the Mediterranean Sea into the Roman Empire. Some people even considered Augustus a savior because he suppressed insurrections and brought safety and security to the roads and seas. This was the era which was called the Pax Romana, a peace maintained, in part, by violent practices such as crucifixion. Into this world is born a different kind of Savior, a Lord who would make a new, truer pathway of peace.
The peace that the angels announce is the Greek word for wholeness, a wholeness in which all essential parts are joined together. Jesus makes that peace present as he forgives sins, heals people who are sick, casts out demons from those possessed, feeds those who are hungry, brings the outcast back into community.
So in response to hearing this good news and witnessing this display of God’s splendor, the shepherds say to themselves, “Let’s go and see this thing that has taken place.” They did so, and the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen. We can hope that in Jesus they experienced that grace-filled wholeness and continued for the rest of their days on the pathway of peace.
Now, for us, what else is there to say about a year such as the one we have had? At this point, as we experience some of the short days and longest nights of the year, we may be exhausted, anxious, sad, frustrated — even angry. So we — we — are people in need of comfort and solace to ease our hurt, and it comes to us, too, in those words from the angel, “I am bringing you good news of great joy for all the people: to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign for you: you will find a child wrapped in bands of cloth and lying in a manger.”
We can imagine that we hear the multitude of the heavenly host, praising God and singing the song that God has chosen for us, the song we need to hear to ease our pain, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace among those whom he favors!”
During the Christmas season we celebrate that a child has been born, a Savior, who is the Messiah, the Lord. In him we find strength. In him we find serenity. In him we find gladness, satisfaction, above all peace to get us through the days ahead, into the beginning of another new year.
Let us join with the heavenly host in their song of praise and if that song of praise cannot be on our lips, then may it be on our minds and in our hearts, and may we from now on walk in those pathways of peace upon which the shepherds walked, praising and glorifying God for all we have heard and seen.