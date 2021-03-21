A&M professor part of research team that found 5 distinct dog types from 11,000 years ago

Texas A&M University professor Anna Linderholm was part of an international team of researchers that studied the lineage of dogs and found at least five types of dogs dating back as far as 11,000 years ago.
Linderholm is the director of the BiG (bioarchaeology and genomics) Laboratory and an archaeologist at A&M. Her team’s work was published in the Oct. 30 issue of Science magazine.
Linderholm was on the genomics team and extracted DNA from skeletal material to examine how dogs evolved. Her team studied dog DNA dating back 11,000 years, which immediately followed the last Ice Age. After sequencing DNA of 27 dogs found in Europe, Linderholm’s team discovered five different types of dogs with finite genetic ancestries dating from before animals had been domesticated.
“The dog samples have been gathered from museums, and other collections from across the world and by several members of this team,” Linderholm said in a release. “Since we don’t know when and where dogs were domesticated, we have collected most of the known dogs from the old world, going back as far in time as possible and using dog DNA that has been best preserved.”
The samples examined were taken from dog remains, like a tooth or bone, Linderholm said in the release. DNA was sequenced from the samples which allowed the team to read genetic codes that explain the origins of each dog and how they might be related to modern-day breeds.
“By looking at a dog’s genome, we can look at that dog’s history, look at his parents and their parents and so on,” Linderholm said in a release. “It is much like today when people do an ancestry test for humans, trying to find out where they come from.
“The five linages from over 11,000 years ago is more diversity than we have been able to identify before. Having said this, all dogs seem to have originated from one ancient wolf population, a wolf population that has since disappeared. We have no connection with our modern-day wolf populations with our first domesticated dogs.”