A&M professor part of research team that found 5 distinct dog types from 11,000 years ago

Texas A&M University professor Anna Linderholm was part of an international team of researchers that studied the lineage of dogs and found at least five types of dogs dating back as far as 11,000 years ago.

Linderholm is the director of the BiG (bioarchaeology and genomics) Laboratory and an archaeologist at A&M. Her team’s work was published in the Oct. 30 issue of Science magazine.

Linderholm was on the genomics team and extracted DNA from skeletal material to examine how dogs evolved. Her team studied dog DNA dating back 11,000 years, which immediately followed the last Ice Age. After sequencing DNA of 27 dogs found in Europe, Linderholm’s team discovered five different types of dogs with finite genetic ancestries dating from before animals had been domesticated.

“The dog samples have been gathered from museums, and other collections from across the world and by several members of this team,” Linderholm said in a release. “Since we don’t know when and where dogs were domesticated, we have collected most of the known dogs from the old world, going back as far in time as possible and using dog DNA that has been best preserved.”