A&M Consolidated veterinary science team wins state FFA title

The A&M Consolidated veterinary science team recently won the state FFA championship and will represent Texas at the national contest.

Team members junior Abigail Kominczak, senior Megan Downie, junior Lesley Munoz and junior Luke Sanders bested other top teams from Texas to earn the title.

Individually, Sanders won first high-point individual, while Downie placed 14th.

The team is coached by AMCHS Career and Technical Education Teacher Hannah Lewandowski.

In FFA contests, there are no classifications like there are in UIL. Regardless of school size, every team in the state competes against each other.

The national championship will be held in conjunction with the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo on October 26-29 in Indianapolis.

Career Development Events build on what is learned in agricultural classes and encourage members to put their knowledge into practice. More than 18,588 students began the statewide tournament in 29 events which reflect classroom instruction in basic technical, leadership, interpersonal and teamwork skills.

The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 154,000 active FFA members. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real-world experiences through local, state and national competitions.