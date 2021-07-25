 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated High School teacher named finalist for presidential award
A&M Consolidated High School physics teacher and science department head Michele Jedlicka was recently named one of six Texas finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Michele Jedlicka 

The awards are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teaching. The awards were established by Congress in 1983. The president may recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers each year.

The award recognizes teachers who have both deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas.

The National Science Foundation administers the awards on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

