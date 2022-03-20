A&M Consolidated High School one-act play advances

A&M Consolidated High School’s one-act play recently advanced to the bi-district competition by virtue of its performances at the zone and district contests.

The UIL One-Act Play contest is a competition in which schools present an 18 to 40 minute play. There are six possible levels of competition: zone, district, bi-district, area, region and state.

At each level of competition, a judge awards individual acting awards as well as selecting three productions to advance to the next level of competition up to the regional level, where only two will advance to the state level.

The following Consolidated students won medals for outstanding acting and technical achievement at the zone and district levels of competition.

Laurel Brumbelow — Outstanding Technician (Zone)

Abraham Guillen — Honorable Mention (Zone)

Elana Kiser — All-Star Cast (Zone), Honorable Mention (District)

Addison Putz — Best performer (Zone), All-Star Cast (District)

Ryker Rich — All-Star Cast (Zone)

Morgan Simmons — All-Star Cast (Zone), Honorable Mention (District)