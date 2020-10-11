A boy from the sticks gets in over his head in ‘Big City Blues’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

Big City Blues (1932): The Criterion Channel is doing a series on Joan Blondell’s pre-Code films, and it actually includes a few I haven’t seen! This one is a slightly creaky but nevertheless compelling melodrama about a green young kid from the sticks (Eric Linden) who arrives in New York and gets in over his head faster than you can say “fell off the turnip truck.” Blondell plays the sympathetic moll who may be falling for him even as he gets accused of a nasty murder. Seven years after this, Linden had a legendary cameo as the luckless soldier who unwillingly goes through a field hospital amputation in Gone With the Wind.

Turner Classic Movies, Thursday at 11:30 a.m. and streaming on The Criterion Channel.