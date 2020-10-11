A boy from the sticks gets in over his head in ‘Big City Blues’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Big City Blues (1932): The Criterion Channel is doing a series on Joan Blondell’s pre-Code films, and it actually includes a few I haven’t seen! This one is a slightly creaky but nevertheless compelling melodrama about a green young kid from the sticks (Eric Linden) who arrives in New York and gets in over his head faster than you can say “fell off the turnip truck.” Blondell plays the sympathetic moll who may be falling for him even as he gets accused of a nasty murder. Seven years after this, Linden had a legendary cameo as the luckless soldier who unwillingly goes through a field hospital amputation in Gone With the Wind.
The Good Liar (2019): This is one of those movies that’s easy to recommend even though I can’t make the argument that it’s actually a great movie. But sometimes a movie doesn’t have to be great. It’s a caper starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey. Honestly, what more do you really need to know? Well, it’s the same director who collaborated with McKellen on Gods and Monsters and Mr. Holmes, for one thing — both movies I love. Yes, it’s formulaic, even predictable. But you won’t care. It’s Mirren and McKellen, for heaven’s sake!
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020): I was delighted by this portrait of legendary Puerto Rican astrologer and entertainer Walter Mercado. It tells the story of him growing up as a fabulous little kid in Ponce, to his early pursuits as an actor and dancer, to his embrace of astrology and how it eventually made him a gigantic star. You don’t have to be an astrology buff to enjoy this film. I’m certainly not a believer. But it doesn’t matter. He’s a fascinating and appealing character, and the filmmakers got tremendous access to him for the making of this film. Enjoy!
Howard (2018): This is Disney’s in-house documentary about the creative force of nature that was Howard Ashman. It tells of his early college theater years, his entry into New York in the ’70s and his founding of the WPA Theater. His collaboration with Alan Menken, Little Shop of Horrors, put him on the theater map, and then his work with Disney animation turned him into an icon — he created the lyrics for The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. Like many geniuses, he was prickly and demanding, but considering his output, I’m certainly willing to overlook a little cranky behavior.
