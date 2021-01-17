2018 firestorm’s survivors are ‘Rebuilding Paradise’

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
Rebuilding Paradise (2020): I know Ron Howard hasn’t had much luck with his fiction films lately, but he certainly seems to have some chops as a documentarian. His ace in the hole with Rebuilding Paradise is the fact that he got access to a bunch of horrifying real-time footage of the firestorm that erased Paradise, California, on a terrible day in 2018. He then spends a year in the area, observing the survivors’ attempts to piece their lives back together and try to figure out if their town is worth rebuilding. The access Howard got to these earnest, small-town folks makes this a fascinating watch.
Now streaming on Hulu.
The Man Who Cheated Himself (1950): I love film noir. There’s something about watching people make really bad choices that just makes me feel better about myself. In this outing, Lee J. Cobb is a career police detective with a married girlfriend (Jane Wyatt). You can tell this dame is bad news from space. But nevertheless, he allows his lust for her questionable charms to lead him down a dangerous road. John Dall is excellent as Cobb’s younger brother and eager, newly minted detective. There’s some great location work at a revered San Francisco landmark, the pre-Civil War Fort Point.
Now streaming on Kanopy.
Mangrove (2020): This has been a good year for courtroom dramas. First there was The Trial of the Chicago 7, and now we have a terrific film about the Mangrove Nine. The Mangrove was a West Indian-owned restaurant in London that was a target of harassment by police for ages. Eventually, the owner and several of his associates were brought up on charges. This film tells their story and features excellent performances from Shaun Parkes, Letitia Wright, Malachi Kirby, Sam Spruell, Rochenda Sandall and Jack Lowden. It’s also a lovely examination of a community in transition during a turbulent time in London at the end of the 1960s.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Pressure Point (1962): Why do so many singers turn out to be good actors? Perhaps there’s a set of overlapping skills. Like many of his colleagues, Bobby Darin had some acting chops, too. He gets to show them off in this fun psychological drama starring Sidney Poitier as a prison psychologist who is stuck trying to help a viciously racist inmate (Darin). This is one of those heady, “important social issue” movies they made a lot of in the late 1950s and early 1960s. I’m fond of them. The great Peter Falk is also on hand as a young doctor Poitier is mentoring. Enjoy the moody cinematography, music and some wonderful acting.
Now streaming on The Criterion Channel.
Trivia Question 879: Which of this week’s performers appeared in four best picture nominees and one best picture winner?
Answer to Trivia Question 877: The Bee Gees starred in the ill-fated 1978 film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
Bryan native Ray Ivey is a writer and movie fan in Hollywood, Calif. He would love to hear from you at rayivey@ca.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at www.starkravingray.com.