2018 firestorm’s survivors are ‘Rebuilding Paradise’

Rebuilding Paradise (2020): I know Ron Howard hasn’t had much luck with his fiction films lately, but he certainly seems to have some chops as a documentarian. His ace in the hole with Rebuilding Paradise is the fact that he got access to a bunch of horrifying real-time footage of the firestorm that erased Paradise, California, on a terrible day in 2018. He then spends a year in the area, observing the survivors’ attempts to piece their lives back together and try to figure out if their town is worth rebuilding. The access Howard got to these earnest, small-town folks makes this a fascinating watch.