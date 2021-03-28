Woody's Smokehouse: 'A combination of convenience'

“Everybody thought that was crazy and his business was going to plummet, but it actually did the opposite,” Diana said.

The art of smoking meat was a trade Dudley learned on a fishing trip to Arkansas in the 1970s. He said he came across a place called Coy’s Smokehouse, which had meats hanging that were visible from the highway. He went inside asking for directions, but also caught what time the store opened the next day. At 6 the next morning, Wood was in the parking lot asking the owner to teach him how to smoke meats. He was rejected, even after offering to work for free. He gave it another try the following morning.

“He looked at me and said, ‘You’re back again?’ ” Dudley said. “I said, ‘Yeah, and I’m going to be back for seven days because I’m on vacation from my company, and I’m going to be here every day until you teach me how to do this.’ He said, ‘Come on in here,’ and he threw an apron at me.”

Four days of hard work later, Wood had learned how to smoke ham and bacon. Before going back to Texas, Wood had one last request — the owner’s recipe. There was one problem: The owner had secretly doubled the ingredients.