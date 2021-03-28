Wing of Fire: It burns, burns, burns, but spicy food gives heat seekers a rush

“The more you get used to it, the more level of capsaicin you tolerate, and cause your body to release endorphins,” he said. “And that’s a pleasure compound. You feel somewhat of a high. For people that tolerate capsaicin and eat more of it, you get used to it.”

Crosby has sampled what he considers the world’s hottest pepper, the Trinidad Scorpion. The Carolina Reaper is often referred to as the hottest, but Crosby said such record-breaking peppers are hybrids from one individual plant, not a uniform genetic line.

The Trinidad Scorpion checks in at 1.5 million on the Scoville scale of heat, and is four to five times hotter than a regular habanero, Crosby said. A jalapeno ranges from 2,500 to 8,000.

“You can’t eat the whole thing,” he said of the Trinidad Scorpion. “I had a student try to do that as some kind of a practical joke, and he ended up becoming quite sick. It will cause your body to typically have convulsions or cause you to vomit.”

There can be a certain element of fun with spice exploration, an adventurous journey to determine where the how-hot-is-too-hot? line resides. My only conclusion is this: When you get to the “My God, what have I done?” realization, you’ve gone too far.