Whitehall Cafe: 'This is a beautiful part of the country'

Don Schoenburg and Christi Carter have owned Whitehall Café for almost 10 months, but the success of the burgers and barbecue joint off FM 2988 in Grimes County has exceeded the married couple’s expectations.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, both Schoenburg and Carter lost their jobs in the restaurant industry in Houston. In April, Schoenburg was riding his motorcycle with friends when one of them wanted to stop and take bluebonnet photos. While waiting in the Whitehall Grocery Store parking lot, Schoenburg said he noticed a “for rent” sign at a closed restaurant named Whitehall Café across the street. He soon contacted the landlord and visited the property with Carter. On May 3, the revamped Whitehall Café opened for business.

“I told her, ‘If we don’t take this, I’m going to be out on the street corner selling cheeseburgers out of the back of my truck,’” Schoenburg said. “And so we did this, and to be honest with you, we never thought it was going to be as good as it was. It’s been amazing.”

Schoenburg noted how the restaurant feeds many members of the Whitehall community during the week. The restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday.