What's in Your Office? Steve Huff, College Station High School football coach

College Station head football coach Steve Huff has a simple description for his office.
“I’d say it’s probably me,” Huff said.
Huff, a Missouri native, came from Midwest City, Oklahoma, to College Station High School in 2012 when the school opened, and has built the Cougars’ program from scratch. He coached the Cougars to the 2017 Class 5A Division II state championship.
Huff notes he doesn’t hang many things on the walls of his office inside the school’s field house. He said he takes the most enjoyment from the things that adorn the hallways, which include photos of past Cougar teams and trophies from playoff wins, with the state title trophy standing taller than the others.
“That’s what kind of describes us,” Huff said.
Inside Huff’s office is an assortment of photos, many of his family and others of teams he’s previously coached. There’s also his state championship medal and other football keepsakes.
That is what you put the footballs on and buff them. You take the wheel on the left, you buff the ball off, and then you put some leather conditioner and you go to the right. It’s like a bar of soap, and you hold the wheel on the right and you put it on the ball and it makes the ball extremely tacky, and then you buff the ball back off and it’s not tacky. … That’s a good pastime on usually Thursday. I’ll take and do like a dozen balls, because kids don’t like them when they’re fresh.
The mule [the mascot of Huff’s alma mater, the University of Central Missouri] definitely plays a special part of my life. … You sit it on a piece of wood and it’s a light. … It’s actually pretty cool. You put two shower blocks back-to-back. It’s one of those things somebody did at a craft fair and my wife picked it up somewhere.
This [2018 state 7-on-7 tournament championship belt] is like major league. I’ve been trying to figure out how to hang it up, but I’ve just never got it done. … Here’s the thing about that group that won that. I don’t think anybody knows how many kids we didn’t have. … It was the craziest thing. … Going into the tournament, we were like, ‘I hope we make it into the championship side,’ just because a number of our kids were gone. And not the number of kids gone, but the number of good kids that were gone, like starters. Those kids played well. Played good enough defense to not get hurt and we moved the ball around. … They ended up persevering and winning it.
We’re thick as thieves. Those pictures are great. That’s our kids here and I never have hung them up. It’s junky, but I like the stuff being here. These, my wife keeps changing out all the time. She’ll bring new ones in.
This is [former Kansas City running back] Jamaal Charles. [My son] Jett made it in one of his art classes. … The Chiefs were so bad when I was young. The St. Louis Cardinals — before they went to Arizona — were really good, so I kind of followed both, and then when the Cardinals pulled out and went to Arizona, I was like, ‘Forget it.’ So, I took over the Chiefs. … Now Jett’s a Chiefs fan, too, so it helps. We have a lot of fun. … I cried like a baby [when the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in 2020]. We’d been waiting a long time for that to happen.
That was the ball that was given to us [by the UIL] after we won the state championship and then I had the kids sign it.
That [Vince Lombardi] picture came from a guy named Bruce Ratchford. I was a coach at Kennewick High School in Kennewick, Washington, and Bruce Ratchford was what you call an adjunct coach in Texas. But Bruce was a millionaire. He owned his own business. They built bridges and stuff like that. He got that for me … 16, 17 years ago. Good dude, coached. [His] son played for us.”