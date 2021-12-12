What's in Your Office: Deborah Cowman, executive director, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

My first mentor and real museum mentor was Dr. Richard Baldauf of the Houston Museum of Natural Science. He had also been the head of the wildlife department for a time at A&M. He was the first president of the board of this museum. It’s kind of interesting how it came full circle. He told me so many stories about this museum, and at the time I never really thought I would end up working here. It just kind of happened. I’m really glad it did. … When he passed away I was able to establish a scholarship in his honor, get it endowed. We were able to raise $25,000 to establish a scholarship for graduate students in the wildlife department in his name. … I just really wanted his name to live on at A&M because he inspired so many students, people like me. He used to tell me when I started working for him, he said, “You really need to go back to school.” I said, “But I have a degree in music!” He basically believed in me before I believed in myself. I think everybody needs someone like that.