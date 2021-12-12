What's in Your Office: Deborah Cowman, executive director, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

Deborah Cowman takes the concept of being active seriously at her office at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.
The museum’s executive director has a treadmill that leads to a stand-up desk. So when she’s working on her computer, a lot of the time she’s also walking.
“It keeps me more alert,” she says. “I get more tired if I sit a lot. You need to get up and move. I rarely call my staff, I just go wherever they are. I’m getting older, I have to keep moving. Use it or lose it. So it’s part of my goal to be healthy.”
Born in Panama and raised in Iowa, Cowman came to Texas to work at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. She attended Texas A&M to get her master’s degree and doctorate in wildlife and fisheries sciences with an emphasis on eco-toxicology.
Cowman joined the museum in 2008, and describes her role as a mixture of fundraising, grant writing, networking, marketing and research. She calls her office “very eclectic,” thanks in part to the influence of her father (part Cherokee) and her mother (part Central American Indian).
The museum aims to educate, motivate and inspire, she says.
“I think the best part of my job is to see that light bulb go on in a kid’s face when they come in the gallery with their parents, or they’re in one of our classes,” she says. “Because we’re celebrating our 60th anniversary this year, we have people come back who are now professional scientists, or who have gone into the museum field, tell us they got their start here. This was the place that turned them on. That’s what really motivates me to preserve what we have for future generations.”
This Acoma Pueblo pottery is a signed piece that a native friend of mine gave me. The hand-etched detail work is stunning and includes etchings of a bear and a deer. It holds a variety of feathers along with my turtle medicine rattle. To me, the turtle shell rattle symbolizes the healthy rhythms of Earth, a way to keep the proper beat in healing ceremonies. Turtles represent steadfast strength and are often depicted as carrying the world on their backs.
The focus piece in my office is this. This is a piece that was done by Frank Howell, a very famous artist. He’s passed away now, but he was in the Santa Fe area. One of his trademarks was that he liked to paint a lot of Native American women. So often you’ll see the subject matter is more of the men, but he did women. This is actually a serigraph. This is called “Eagle’s Path.” When I was a graduate student I happened to run across this in a book. It so inspired me, because to me, she’s got a goal. You see her clenched fist. But you see the eagle’s feathers growing out of her arm? Those to me represent truth, honor and courage. So she is going to reach her goal with truth, honor and courage. She’s on the eagle’s path.
This is my daughter, Erika M. Nealey. She’s my only biological child. She went to Allen Academy, and she was accepted into Harvard, and she graduated Harvard with honors. For our family, neither one of my parents went to college. My dad worked really hard and became a research engineer without the degree, but it was really tough. I took my mom — my father had already passed away ... my mom and I went to take her to Harvard. It was this huge moment for our family. ... I’m very proud of her. She’s now a radiologist, she’s a full partner in a radiology group in the Seattle area. She’s a mom and has two beautiful daughters.
My first mentor and real museum mentor was Dr. Richard Baldauf of the Houston Museum of Natural Science. He had also been the head of the wildlife department for a time at A&M. He was the first president of the board of this museum. It’s kind of interesting how it came full circle. He told me so many stories about this museum, and at the time I never really thought I would end up working here. It just kind of happened. I’m really glad it did. … When he passed away I was able to establish a scholarship in his honor, get it endowed. We were able to raise $25,000 to establish a scholarship for graduate students in the wildlife department in his name. … I just really wanted his name to live on at A&M because he inspired so many students, people like me. He used to tell me when I started working for him, he said, “You really need to go back to school.” I said, “But I have a degree in music!” He basically believed in me before I believed in myself. I think everybody needs someone like that.
One of the other things that is very meaningful for me in this office is this shield. My husband [Donald R. Clark Jr.] created it; he’s not Native American but loves Native American art. He’s very good at bead and leather work, flint knapping and wood and bone carving. He made the frame from black willow he cut himself and dried in a circle, and stretched and shaped bovine rawhide over it. He painted the shield with acrylic paints, and added decorative items using glass seed and pony beads, trade cloth, deer antler, painted turkey feathers to look like eagle feathers, imitation bear claws, artificial sinew, buckskin thong, cow bone and abalone shell. It was patterned after one he saw in a museum. By putting the black bear on his shield, the warrior received the bear’s attributes in battle. The design depicts the bear at the entrance of its den, protecting its young. Wavy lines represent approaching bullets. The warrior’s personal medicine bundle is attached. Eagle feathers represent battle honors.
I had an intern who was one of the best interns that I ever had. I always like to tell interns little things that you don’t read in books about work and things in general. I didn’t realize that when I would tell her things, she would go home at the end of the day and she wrote them all out. Every single thing that I said, like they were pearls of wisdom, she said. Then when she was leaving, she typed them all out and put them in here like fortune cookie things. She said, “You know Dr. Cowman, if you’re ever having a bad day, I want you to just reach in and pick out one of your sayings.” Like this [pulls out a slip of paper] — she said I said this, I don’t remember: “It’s not what’s behind you or before you, it’s what’s inside you that counts.” I still cry when I open this up. I love her so much, and I still keep in touch with her.
There’s a large Asian population in Panama. When I grew up, our house was full of Buddhas and Asian things. My mother belongs to a Protestant church, but she even had a little Buddha on her keychain. I love Buddhas. I’m not really a Buddhist but I like Buddhist philosophy. It fits very well with the Cherokee philosophy. My favorite Buddha that I have in my office is this one. I got this in France. It’s a bell. It’s the four faces. I would joke with my staff, “If you come in my office and he’s turned like that [to the stern face], beware.” [Laughs.] No, I’d never turn him like that. This is probably my favorite one. I like the gentleness and the kindness in that philosophy.