What's in Your Office? Brad Marquardt, Texas A&M assistant athletic director for athletics communications

Brad Marquardt says some would look at his office and call it cluttered, but others would note it’s full of history.

Marquardt, 55, graduated from Texas A&M in 1988 with a journalism degree. He has been part of Texas A&M’s sports information department staff since 1990, handling media relations for almost every university sport in that time. His job as an assistant athletic director for athletics communications includes assisting reporters, coordinating interviews with players and coaches, sending press releases and handling some social media content for different teams.

Marquardt’s office, which is underneath the first deck on the east side of Kyle Field, is full of A&M sports memorabilia, including photos, commemorative footballs and helmets, as well as one of his favorites: a wall-sized photo of Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

Although his parents didn’t attend A&M, Marquardt said he came from a family of Aggie fans and had an inherent love for A&M.

“Getting here and then, on a whim, my mother said, ‘You know, you like to write and you like sports. Why don’t you be a sportswriter?’” Marquardt said. “I’m not a sportswriter, but I do write about sports. It was maybe the smartest advice I’ve gotten, because I’ve given my adult life to this.”

That’s big John Byington, hero of the 1989 baseball season, which is still talked about here because they were just so good. John Byington was about [5 feet, 8 inches tall] and could hit it a ton. I was a student, actually. I had graduated and I was still here as a [graduate assistant] going through that season, and it was a magical season. Everything worked. The walk-up music was perfect for each of the kids and they were hitting home runs and I was scoring, keeping the book. You’re batting around and you’re having to go to the next side. It was a magical season.

That was with ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno’ [when Johnny Manziel appeared on the show after winning the 2012 Heisman] and so that’s when Jay is introducing things, that’s the cue card that says who the guests are going to be. … I met Megan [Fox] in her dressing room and she hadn’t gone through makeup yet, she was just in a flannel shirt. … Colbie Caillat, I didn’t really know who she was at the time, and she was right at the very end. All in all, it was a really cool experience going out to Hollywood with Johnny.

I was offensive tackle, [No.] 79. The Boerne Greyhounds. As a senior, that team won district. The year before, we were like the runners-up in the district. That’s our little team. About 165 pounds out at offensive tackle. Country strong.

That was in 2013 in Johnny’s non-winning [Heisman Trophy] year. I went up there. I was the [sports information director] representative with him. I went through the whole [deal] with him, which was obviously very strange since he was a returning Heisman winner. ... That was one of the little things that came back with us or they sent with us. It’s got all of the finalist signatures. It was fun going through that process of going and doing all of the media hits that we did with … all of the finalists, and we went all over New York. It was a lot of fun.

When Dat [Nguyen] was here, I was less than 10 years in here. I went with him to the college football awards down in Orlando. The Butkus Award thing was down there, so I traveled with him to that. He didn’t win the Butkus. I grew up going to Rockport [Nguyen’s hometown] to go fishing and vacationing with my parents, so I felt that connection to him.

That’s from after the last game in the old press box. Everything was going to go away the next day, so anything that could come off the wall. I think everyone that I worked with signed it

I went to the Davey O’Brien Award with Johnny and he won that. We got done and that giant thing is hanging from behind the dais and they’re like, “Hey, do you want this?” And I’m like, “Yeah, that would be great!” And then I’m like, “How am I going to get this home?” So, I put my seats down and rolled it. It’s sort of semi-pliable and I rolled it up and shoved it in the back of the Tahoe and brought it back to College Station. … It’s so tall. That was back in 2012 when we were still over on the other side of Kyle Field, and the ceilings weren’t this tall and it was just laying on its side. There was no place for it to go. Even for it to fit in here, I think I had to cut parts of it off.