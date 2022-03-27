The BEE Community: Creating opportunities for people with disabilities

The spirit of teamwork is on display at The Bee Community.

It’s a four-person process to make stationery. An artisan puts one sheet of paper at a time into a shredder. Another collects those shreds and puts them in a blender with water, turning it into a liquid mixture. A third artisan lays that mixture onto a mesh grate, and a fourth sets the grate on a cooling rack to dry.

In one full circle, they work collectively to turn those shreds of paper into a single sheet of paper once again. The stationery will be sold at The BEE Community, a place for adults with disabilities to “work and belong,” which is its slogan.

Founder Taylor Ellerbrock, 32, made it her mission to create jobs for adults with disabilities. She said that 95% of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities nationwide are unemployed. But as of today, she employs 17 adults with disabilities at the nonprofit retail store along Old College Road in Bryan, where artisans make and sell a variety of products.

BEE stands for Brazos Employment Enterprises: Brazos for location, Employment for what they are providing and Enterprises for how they are providing it, Ellerbrock said.

“I feel like one person, one day at a time, matters, and we are always hoping to make a big impact and a big difference,” she said.

Getting started

Ellerbrock is from Houston and graduated from Texas A&M in 2012 with a degree in special education. She later taught special education in Bryan and in Spring Branch for five years. During that time, she started to realize the employment reality of her students’ lives after graduation.

Through her relationships with friends who have disabilities, she decided to find a way to employ them in whatever capacities she could.

Ellerbrock said she wanted to shift the narrative of this particular population, saying it has often been overlooked and under-resourced. She said she feels it is her calling to bring forth lasting change.

“I have really in my own life experienced the value of diversity in the relationships of people who are different than me,” she said. “And I myself have benefited and been impacted by those relationships, and I desperately want people to experience that same thing. However I can utilize the voice that I have, to allow other people to experience the beauty of entering into relationships with people who are different than us, I will.”

The journey started with soap. Ellerbrock learned how to make it at Brookwood in Georgetown, which is a community similar to BEE in providing jobs for people with disabilities. She learned from the nonprofit and gathered information that would help her to build BEE.

“They really took me under their wing in mentorship, both in mission and in culture,” she said. “[My team and I] had ‘vision nights’ and shared what we were looking to do, and we were all gathering research and building the foundation for The BEE Community.”

The BEE Community was registered as a nonprofit organization in fall 2017, and Ellerbrock formed a board of directors. She leads as executive director. By September 2018, Ellerbrock recruited seven artisans with disabilities to work and create soap alongside her at Grace Bible Church in College Station.

She recalled a time when they were in the first stages of making soap, and through trial and error they had to throw a lot of it out.

“There had been a couple times where I totally forgot to add fragrance,” she said, “and the artisans called me out on it, and they were totally right. And whenever we have mistakes we call it ‘failing forward.’ Shortly after that we started to make dog treats, and now it is our top-selling product and one of our artisans’ favorite things to make.”

The BEE Community more than doubled in size within three years, and it needed a larger facility. By January 2021, it opened the retail shop in Bryan near the water tower, and Ellerbrock was able to hire 10 additional artisans. She also has 60 volunteers who help with the shop.

The artisans expanded their craft to necklaces, earrings, candles, pet shampoo and room spray. In 2021, the artisans worked 7,230 hours and sold about 7,000 products, Ellerbrock said.

Meet the artisans

Amber Bernshausen, 23, began work at The BEE Community in summer 2021.

“It’s fun working here and I like working with my team,” she said.

Ellerbrock said Bernshausen encourages everyone and is always willing to lend a hand. She also finds ways to bring a smile to those around her.

“Amber also loves to crack funny jokes and make things lighthearted and fun,” Ellerbrock said.

Bernshausen said her favorite product to make is dog treats, especially because she has a dog who loves them.

“I have a special dog,” she said. “She is blind and diabetic, and the dog treats we make are very good for her. And her name is Hope.”

She also said hard work is what is important and part of BEE’s core values. Each week, the team learns about work ethic skills, and teamwork was a recent focus.

For anyone who doubts hiring a person with disabilities, Bernshausen said she would want that person to know one thing: “Whether people have a disability or they don’t, they still need to work, too.”

Lexi Palcer, 20, has worked at the BEE Community since summer 2019. She lives in Franklin and has an hour commute to get to work three days a week.

Palcer communicates verbally and nonverbally. During an interview, Ellerbrock and program director Olivia Munnerlyn helped guide Palcer as she relayed her answers.

Munnerlyn placed her hands in front of Palcer to choose from as an answer to each question. She told Palcer one hand represented working by herself, the other represented working with a team, then asked which one she liked better. Palcer tapped the hand representing working by herself.

Ellerbrock asked Palcer if she also liked working with her friends, and Palcer nodded and smiled. Ellerbrock then placed her hands out and asked Palcer if she liked making soap or jewelry better; Palcer tapped the hand representing jewelry.

“One thing that Lexi is very talented in is music, both dancing and singing, and something that we do a lot around here is celebrating,” Munnerlyn said. “Every other week, we celebrate our paycheck and we call it a payday party, which is a lot of fun. And we also have karaoke as a break time.”

Munnerlyn asked Palcer if she liked karaoke or dancing better, and Palcer tapped the hand representing dancing. She then asked Palcer to show off her favorite dance move, and Palcer joyously stood up to demonstrate.

Ellerbrock later grabbed a whiteboard and marker, and wrote a question for Palcer to write an answer to, as another avenue for her to respond. Ellerbrock wrote, “What do you love when you come to work?” Palcer took the marker and wrote, “Soap and dog treats.”

“I love seeing creativity in ways that you don’t normally see when you are just walking out in public,” Munnerlyn said. “There is so much beauty to the way that our artisans do things, and I think they also really encourage us to stop and enjoy the process. One of the things we do around here is work slowly, and we make it a slow process, which is very worthwhile as we spend time together.”

Munnerlyn said Palcer always reminds the rest of the team, either by writing it out or by typing it on her phone: “We got this.”

‘Come spend a day with us’

The BEE Community has two sections in its building. One door is for customers to enter the retail shop, and another is for the artisans’ workspace where they handcraft their items.

The artisans’ ages range from 18 to mid-40s, and they work Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Not every artisan works every day. Ellerbrock said a “morning motivation” includes going over the schedule, announcements and celebrations, along with professional development topics.

They have 45-minute work periods and two breaks in their day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. They work together in teams in each department. In the afternoon, the artisans have structured activities to engage recreationally, creatively and socially.

Some individuals come to them after having part-time jobs in the community, Ellerbrock said, and for whatever reason were not able to maintain employment. She said they also have people who transition right out of the public school system, and some who have been a part of rehabilitation programs. Regardless of where they come from, they are all looking for a chance to contribute and work using their gifts, she said.

“We have a wide range of abilities, strengths, needs and diagnoses; and we are not a ‘disabilities specific’ organization or program,” she said. “We believe if you have a pulse you have a purpose. We look at how we can strengthen individuals’ needs and purposes, and stay away from functioning level and disability level. We look at the individuals and what they are able to contribute, what their personality is, who they would best work alongside with, and what type of team and environment is best for them.”

To better fit the needs of her artisans, Ellerbrock had two “chill rooms” installed at the shop, a space with a small table and a comfortable chair where anyone can sit to take a minute and regroup or relax.

“The chill room is a quiet space for anyone who needs a quiet moment to just decompress and take a break, whether that is to ventilate or if there is a sensory need,” she said. “Honestly, I think every workplace in America should have a chill room.”

There is a waitlist for individuals who want to become members, Ellerbrock said, and artisans and volunteers can find the application process on the BEE website.

Ellerbrock considered what she would say to someone who dismissed her belief in hiring adults with disabilities.

“I would tell them to come spend a day with us,” she said, “and come see our artisans and experience the gifts and the joy and the purpose that comes from employment.”

Society tends to think in black and white, Ellerbrock said, and some organizations try to fit square pegs into round holes by saying these are the jobs offered, then squeeze people in and make them fit.

“I feel like our job, our purpose, is to cut out square holes that match the square pegs in our society,” she said. “I think someone who is saying, ‘It isn’t worth it to hire someone with a disability’ has experienced the inability to think more creatively or innovatively about what work is, and what the purpose of it is, and how to make that accessible to everyone.”

Ellerbrock said in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people experienced isolation and unemployment, which are realities that have long plagued people with disabilities.

During quarantine in 2020, she and her staff closed down for 10 weeks but still offered some programming over Zoom. Her team delivered work kits to the artisans’ homes.

“We tried to keep everyone engaged in a meaningful way, because there is something special and right about being together,” she said.

Looking ahead

The artisans are preparing for their Tacos and Tunes Art Auction Fundraiser on April 23. The annual event will include live music and food, and shoppers can purchase the artisans’ artwork at the store or online.

In the future, Ellerbrock hopes to look at what other types of services they could provide, including holding hospitality events like birthday parties, baby and wedding showers or college organization gatherings.

She said she is grateful the retail store has been part of the dream to bring artisans into the spotlight where they are seen for their gifts. If she could grant one wish to her artisans, she said it would be to make sure they know they are seen and valued.

“People are able to come and purchase their products not out of pity for who made them, but because it is a good quality product they want to buy,” she said. “We are really grateful for the chance to be more immersed in the community, and really want to continue to do that however we can.”

Visitors from out of town often ask about the potential of having a BEE Community in their city, she said, and the BEE board is looking into ways it can expand its efforts.

“We are very dependent on donations, and that has been really reflective in the generosity of our community, and that is something that we will need in the future as we continue to grow and meet more needs,” Ellerbrock said.

They are also providing tours for anyone who wishes to visit or may want to volunteer. Those interested can apply in person or online.

“What lights me up is when our visitors, donors, volunteers and customers — those untouched by disability — are able to receive and experience what our artisans have to offer,” she said. “By creating opportunities for our artisans to then have a platform to impact other people, that is remarkable and a big part of my job.”