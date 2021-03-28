Terry and Nancy Cadle: Training dogs for families in need

“Ever since the first time meeting them, it has been the greatest experience I’ve ever had with any kind of dog trainer or any kind of members of the service dog community,” she said.

Zink lives at home with her parents due to the coronavirus pandemic, but said that her yellow Labrador, Buddy, allows her to have the independence she was seeking. She calls having Buddy a “miraculous, life-changing event.”

“I can exist totally independently,” she said. “I don’t have to have anybody home with me all the time. If something happens, I know that my dog Buddy is going to be here.”

Buddy is able to alert a change in Zink’s blood sugar up to two hours before it happens, which allows her to lessen the effects or avoid the event altogether based on her levels. Buddy alerts her early, she said, but her continuous glucose monitor readings can be up to 15 minutes behind her body.

“You can’t always avoid it, but with him alerting early, it’s definitely possible,” she said.

California resident Katy Davis said her 10-year-old daughter Leah’s service dog, Brooke, is an added tool in managing Leah’s Type 1 diabetes.