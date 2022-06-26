Tamia Bertram: Chasing the dream of professional wrestling

Tanya and David Bertram joke that their daughter Tamia is like the Hannah Montana of Bryan Collegiate High School. Instead of being a pop star in disguise like the fictional Disney Channel teenager, Tamia has lived a double life as a high school sophomore and a professional wrestler.

This affection for wrestling was passed down from David, who got it from his father. He said he remembers watching wrestling one day when Tamia was younger and noticed she was sitting on the couch, staring at the TV and watching the storylines unfold. Tanya said she has a picture of Tamia at 3, holding a championship belt.

“It’s hard to think of what my childhood was without wrestling,” she said.

Tamia had tried ballet, gymnastics, music and sports, but nothing captured her interest like wrestling. After attending a WrestleMania event in Dallas when she was 10, Tamia decided she wanted to be a wrestler. She started training at age 13, and for the better part of three years she kept her wrestling life secret from her classmates.

“Whenever I came to school, it was just strictly like, I’m going to do my work,” she said. “And then I’d go home and then I’d start doing my whole cool life and everything.”

Tanya found local wrestling group Lions Pride Sports in 2019. Tamia trains there each week and competes in the group’s events as her wrestling persona, Mia Friday. She wears pink and purple accented outfits of her own design in the ring.

Tamia’s wrestling life became known at school when the Bryan school district promoted her involvement in Lions Pride’s Fight to Unite event in March, which benefited United Way of the Brazos Valley.

“It felt weird people knowing, but like now everybody knows and they’re cool with it,” she said. “It’s like people always made fun of me whenever I was in elementary school for [wrestling] because I was such a nerd about it. But it feels different now that I actually am the wrestler.”

In the first steps of training, Tamia was not only the youngest wrestler at Lions Pride, but also the first female. There were challenges, she said, because she did not have a woman to go to for guidance. Now there are multiple women on the Lions Pride roster, and Tamia said she feels like she has helped fill that role model position.

“It was pretty cool that she was our first girl, and she’s still here,” said Houston Carson, Lions Pride Sports owner. “Every new girl that comes in, she takes them under her wing. And they’re always older than her, but she’s wiser than them as far as what we do. She’s very proud to be the first girl who signed up, and the first girl who graduated from the program too.”

Tamia’s debut match in 2020 was the first intergender match in Lions Pride Sports history, and she said she hopes to make intergender wrestling more common.

“I had this dream,” she said. “I wrote it down. I thought about it every night. I studied other intergender matches. And I was able to make it happen. And there’s ups and downs to it, but there had been some times where I accomplish things that should have never ever been accomplished.”

She won that debut match and has a record of 34-30-1 in her wrestling career through May.

Tanya called it “electrifying” to watch her daughter in the ring.

“She doesn’t even know how great she is,” she said. “… She lights the ring on fire when she comes out.”

There have been moments when Tanya has had second thoughts about the rough nature of wrestling, including when Tamia came home from practice with a loose tooth. She still gets nervous, but said she knows Tamia pays attention during training. Wrestlers are taught how to properly fight, perform stunts and protect themselves during matches.

“There haven’t been any big issues since that loose tooth,” Tanya said.

While Tamia improves as a wrestler, her top focus remains academics, David said. School comes first, even if that means turning down a match.

Tamia and her parents have an agreement that she will complete her bachelor’s degree. She is interested in video production and editing, and hopes to create the introductions and hype videos used in wrestling matches.

“I always said like if wrestling didn’t work out, I would be the person who makes the wrestling video packages,” Tamia said.

During the pandemic, Tamia also added rock band drummer to her list of accomplishments. Along with other former students of School of Rock in College Station, she formed the band The Grivettes. She described the band’s sound as punk and “early Nirvana.”

“One of the main things about me is I’m so passionate, and if I have a dream, I’m not just going to let it go,” Tamia said. “If I have any kind of idea, I’m going to do anything I can to make that dream come true. Whenever quarantine happened, I had all this time to myself to like formulate this new dream of being like an awesome, cool, rock metal drummer.”

Tamia credits wrestling with helping her to mature, saying she cannot act like a kid when she is in a business dominated by grown men. She hopes the Mia Friday character can evolve to be tougher, or even become a “heel,” the wrestling term for antagonist. For now, she said, she needs to be on the good side of her matches and serve as a role model and inspiration.

Short-term, Tamia said she hopes to get “really, really good” at wrestling, but her ultimate target is to revolutionize it and normalize intergender wrestling.

“That’s my end goal,” she said. “When I make it to WWE, I want to bring that to WWE, because we haven’t seen intergender wrestling since like the ’90s and the ‘Attitude Era,’” she said. “That’s my end goal. That’s the biggest thing. If I can do that, then I’ve done all that I want to do.”