Tai Lee's favorite Christmas meal: tenderloin and Brussels sprouts

5. While beef is resting, make the sauce. Place the same skillet used to roast the beef over high heat. Add the wine and balsamic vinegar into the pan. Use a spatula to scrape up any browned bits off the pan. Simmer 3-5 minutes or until the wine and vinegar mix has reduced by about half. Slowly pour in the cream and bring the sauce to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened slightly. Carefully add sugar and whisk until it is completely dissolved. Turn off the heat and add the butter and thyme and continue to stir another 2 minutes until the butter has melted into the sauce. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.