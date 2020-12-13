Tai Lee's favorite Christmas meal: tenderloin and Brussels sprouts

Tai Lee, chef-owner of Urban Table, Solt, Madden’s, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen and Chef Tai’s Mobile Bistro
This is what we’ve been cooking within our family and our partners for years. Every Christmas and at Thanksgiving, we say … “I’m not a big fan of turkey. Can’t we do something different?” So we decide to go with a tenderloin.
It’s really simple. Salt-pepper rub on it, a little bit of mustard. We rub the spices and we let it come to room temperature for about two hours, let the beef mellow out a little bit. We do a nice, hard sear and pop it in the oven. They like it rare, most people probably won’t, so I cook it down to mid-rare, medium doneness on the recipe.
Crispy Brussels sprouts with some arugula, a little bell pepper, salt and pepper seasoning. Nothing fancy. The reduction, super simple: red wine, butter, balsamic.
Anyone can go to H-E-B and get these ingredients. That was very critical for me. Sometimes I don’t want to jump through the hoops to get all these fancy recipes. You don’t need it. If you have a good cut of meat, a good vegetable, some good butter, a little wine — it makes all the magic happen.
A lot of people can take advantage of it because the recipe is pretty simple and straightforward. It doesn’t have to be complicated.
Christmas is a special time. I think coming out of Thanksgiving, you’re kind of turkey-ed up. Hams are great. But tenderloin has that little bit more specialness to it. It’s universally accepted — like, “Ooh, tenderloin, you’ve gone above and beyond.”
The good thing is you can slice this really thin. The yield is really high on a tenderloin. Four or five slices, people will feel really satisfied. Unlike if you go to a restaurant, with a ribeye you expect to get 14-, 16-ounce cut. Tenderloin, you notice people go for 5 or 6 ounces. It’s a super tender cut. Every bite has a great texture to it. They don’t have all this fat and gristle to cut out. You can stretch your dollar a little bit better by having a whole tenderloin and trimming the major fats out.
It’s easy to cook. But for the amount of effort and time you have to put in, you get the most bang for your buck in terms of presentation. People already know, “Wow, it’s tenderloin.” I think that wow factor has always been a thing.
TENDERLOIN AND BRUSSELS SPROUTS
Ingredients:
1 5-pound whole beef tenderloin
3 tablespoons dijon mustard
1/4 cup peppercorns, crushed
2 tablespoons kosher salt
1 pound Brussels sprouts
1 tablespoon onion, minced
1 tablespoon red pepper, minced
1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
3 tablespoons salted butter
1/2 cup wild arugula
6 sprigs of thyme
Red wine balsamic sauce:
1/2 cup red wine
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons salted butter
2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
1 tablespoon heavy cream
1/5 cup sugar
Kosher salt and pepper
Instructions:
1. Allow the beef to come to room temperature for at least one hour. Preheat the oven to 425.
2. Rub the beef with mustard and season generously with peppercorns and salt. Sear the outer surface of the beef on a skillet or oven-safe stainless steel pan at high heat for about 3 minutes per side.
3. In a bowl, toss the Brussels sprouts with onion, red pepper, grapeseed oil and some salt and pepper to taste. Place the Brussels sprouts around the seared beef. Add the butter to the top of the beef. Transfer to the oven and roast until the beef registers 120 to 125 degrees for medium-rare/rare, about 25 minutes, depending on the size.
4. Remove the beef and Brussels sprouts from the oven. Transfer beef and Brussels sprouts to a serving plate and cover with foil. Let the beef rest 10 minutes before slicing to prevent the juice from escaping.
5. While beef is resting, make the sauce. Place the same skillet used to roast the beef over high heat. Add the wine and balsamic vinegar into the pan. Use a spatula to scrape up any browned bits off the pan. Simmer 3-5 minutes or until the wine and vinegar mix has reduced by about half. Slowly pour in the cream and bring the sauce to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened slightly. Carefully add sugar and whisk until it is completely dissolved. Turn off the heat and add the butter and thyme and continue to stir another 2 minutes until the butter has melted into the sauce. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.
6. Slice the beef and serve with the warm sauce and roasted Brussels sprouts. Toss in some arugula and thyme as garnish.
