Shane and Jennifer Lechler: The path to recovery through faith and family

On Oct. 3, Shane Lechler offered words of faith and encouragement in a Facebook post: “If you do not know Jesus, message me, because you need to before your time is up.”
This is not necessarily unusual for Lechler, a devout Christian who attends Grace Bible Church Creekside and has led Bible studies on Facebook.
The timing, however, makes such a message more notable, considering where Lechler was just three days earlier: on his back, in a ditch off I-35 in West in the pouring rain. While trying to help a fellow driver whose car had skidded off the road and hit a sign, Lechler had been struck by another car.
In those 72 hours of intense pain and the procedures and difficulties that followed, Lechler, 42, and his wife, Jennifer, 41, leaned on their faith.
“God was working through all those things,” he said in a November interview at his home. “To me, knowing that he is the only thing that saves us, and me for that matter, it doesn’t seem fair for me not to tell others about it who may not know. I think through this, it may just be more of a platform for me to share and people to see.”
A long-awaited event
On the evening of Sept. 30, Lechler and two of his three children — Madison, 12, and Boston, 9 — went to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth to see Dude Perfect, the trick-shot-comedy phenomenon made up of former Texas A&M students. Lechler’s friend Dave Reed and his son, also named Dave, joined them.
Lechler — an H-E-B Tower Point pharmacist and an A&M graduate whose identity is often confused with the former A&M punter of the same name — said it was a show that had been delayed for almost two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was eagerly anticipated by his Dude Perfect-obsessed kids.
A rainstorm hit as they made the drive back home. Traffic was average, Lechler recalls, and people were driving normal speeds around 70 mph.
In West, near the Czech Stop, the car in front of Lechler started to hydroplane, swerving back and forth. The driver lost control, and the car veered off the interstate and hit a blue food-and-gas informational sign, Lechler said.
Lechler pulled off the road. “Hey,” he said to his kids, “I’m gonna go check on this person and make sure they’re OK.”
“Seeing the car hit that sign, I was just genuinely concerned,” he said of the moment. “I need to call 911 or check on them at least.”
The driver was shaken, Lechler said. She and another man who stopped to help were examining the damage to the front of her car, while Lechler examined the tires on the right side to see how deep they were in the mud, and if they could pull the car onto the access road.
Suddenly, another hydroplaning car came into view, careening off the interstate. All Lechler saw were headlights and a Mercedes emblem.
“It just came so fast,” he said. “There was nowhere to move.”
The sedan struck Lechler at hip level, he said, lurching him onto the hood and then airborne. Lechler said that witnesses reported the impact threw him 30 yards.
In what Lechler chalks up as a moment only made possible by an adrenaline surge, he stood up, hysterical. He pleaded with the others to go move his car, for fear it and his kids could be in the path of another hydroplaning car. A man named James went to reassure the kids while Lechler returned to the ground.
The kids had not seen the impact. James told them that their father “was bumped by a car” and they were going to check him out. They were the right words, Lechler said, and the children “didn’t really freak out.”
As Lechler lay in the rain-soaked grass, the pain started settling in, he said. He was having trouble breathing. His muscles felt tight, like they were constricting him.
His phone was still in the car, and the children tried to call Jennifer, and then Reed, who was about 10 miles ahead on the road. Reed turned around to head back to the scene.
Lechler estimates he lay there for about 20 minutes, while another man stood by him, holding an umbrella over him.
“I have no idea who he was,” he said. “I was just holding onto his calf, squeezing his calf, because I was in pain.”
Once in the ambulance, an EMT told Lechler he had to calm down so that he could breathe.
“Right,” Lechler recalls thinking. “I’m trying.”
‘I don’t know how you got out of this’
Jennifer was at home in College Station, asleep. Her phone was on silent mode. In the ambulance, Shane was able to reach her father, who went to the Lechlers’ home to wake her.
In a strange twist, the Lechlers say the EMT told Shane — and Jennifer by phone — that Shane would probably get a muscle relaxer and be able to go home, perhaps because he had briefly stood after the impact. So as a friend drove Jennifer to the hospital, she didn’t think it was terribly serious.
“The way that it unfolded, it was probably God’s way of protecting me,” Jennifer said.
At the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Hillcrest in Waco, the doctors were concerned about internal bleeding. Lechler had “every type of X-ray,” he said, and a CT scan to check for head trauma. Because of this, he said, he had no pain medication for hours.
Jennifer said she was calm on arrival, based on the conversation with the EMT. She found Shane as he was being transferred from the emergency room to another department, and heard a nurse explaining the situation to another nurse.
“I just lost it,” she said. “That was the first time that I knew what had really happened and how serious it was.”
To the relief of all, there was no internal bleeding. But the injuries were significant: a broken pelvis, a broken rib, a broken right leg (fibula), a torn ACL and LCL on his right knee. His seventh thoracic spinal process was also broken, but just “the little part that hangs out the back,” Shane said, “not the internal part of the spinal cord.” Other injuries were more superficial — lacerations, swollen fingers and “tremendous bruising all over.”
The way the pelvis was fractured was fortunate, Shane said. The iliums — the big hip bones — were cracked, but the two pubis bones broke in a way that compacted them toward each other, jamming them, and almost fusing the two bones together. Shane said the doctor described that when people are hit by cars at the hip level, typically that area is crushed. But because of how the pubis bones came together, they essentially protected that area against any potential punctures that could cause internal bleeding.
“The doctor was like, ‘I don’t know how you got out of this,’” Shane said.
Shane talked with his children — Boston, Madison and 14-year-old Camden — by phone about the situation and told them that he would have to have surgery.
“They were frightened,” he recalls. “All I could do was convey to them that I would be OK, and people were taking good care of me.”
“It’s OK to cry, it’s OK to be sad,” Jennifer recalls telling the kids the day after surgery. “I did tell them that a lot of people in this situation probably would have died instantly.”
Screws were put into Shane’s ilium bones, and a plate with screws was installed across his pubis bones. Leg surgery won’t happen until his pelvis has healed, which should be sometime in early 2022.
Post-surgery, the pelvis pain was immediately better, Shane said. It was only then that he started feeling the pain from his other injuries.
For the first 24-48 hours, Jennifer said she was “pretty numb,” and it took a few days to process what had happened and what they were dealing with.
“Finally, when he had been through surgery and come out of that, after two or three days, then I started waking up every morning, crying,” she said. “‘This is not a dream. This is really happening.’ Then I started thinking about what could have happened. It could have been so much worse.”
As news of the accident spread, the Lechlers’ family and friends sprang into action. Jennifer’s sister flew in from Florida to take care of the kids and so Jennifer could stay with Shane in the hospital. Shane’s sister took over when Jennifer’s sister returned home. Friends and members of Grace Bible Church Creekside helped with everything from meals to mowing the Lechlers’ lawn.
“We definitely felt loved and taken care of,” Shane said. “We knew we didn’t have to worry about what was going on at home. That was definitely comforting.”
Shane was transferred to the rehab unit for occupational therapy, to train him to use his upper body and to use a wheelchair. After several days, Shane and Jennifer were surprised to learn that they would be able to return home on Oct. 15.
Jennifer rushed home to see what alterations would be needed to help Shane get around. Ramps were installed, a door was taken down, and a bed’s box springs were removed to bring it lower to the floor.
Shane had contact with the woman whose car hit the sign: “She said she was praying for me. She was super thankful that I stopped and was concerned for her. She felt horrible this had happened.”
The other main person on the scene — James — was not included as a witness in the report, so the Lechlers only know his first name.
“We kinda classified him as an angel,” Shane says. “He was the one who appeased my children and was talking with them and keeping them calm until my friend got there. And then he kind of disappeared.”
The Lechler kids even received special well wishes. A friend of Shane’s roomed with Dude Perfect member Cory Cotton in college, and reached out to him after the accident. Cotton made a video directed to the kids: “I heard what happened to your dad, and I just want to tell you guys that I’m praying for you guys and so are the rest of the dudes. … Thank you guys for coming to the show, and I’m so sorry that that happened. I pray that your dad’s gonna do great and he’s gonna be OK. Love you guys.”
‘We could not do this on our own’
Returning home to College Station was a relief, the Lechlers said. Shane hadn’t seen the kids in more than two weeks.
“Just knowing we could all be together as a family, that was super important,” Jennifer says. “I think it put everyone’s minds at ease.”
Shane and Jennifer say their children have stepped up to help Shane around the house, and have even cut down on typical youthful arguing. Shane’s limitations created new challenges, as Jennifer realized as the only remaining driver in the house.
“I learned really quickly to accept offers for help and for carpooling,” she said. “I always took our kids everywhere. That’s just something I wanted to do as their mom. I’ve learned how to rely on other people through this. That’s been the biggest lesson for me. We could not do this on our own.”
“The other side of that,” Shane added, “is it’s taught us how to serve others when they’re in the same situation.”
Jennifer is also a pharmacist, and took a break to be a stay-at-home mom. She had just started work at Baylor Scott & White three days before Shane’s accident. As Shane’s progress has continued, she has started to work part-time again.
Days for Shane are spent reading books and the Bible, watching Netflix and sitting outside on the porch “like an old lady and watching the birds,” he says. He’s able to get into their car, so he’s able to attend church and see his kids’ games and performances. He hopes to return to H-E-B early next year. A pharmacist’s role requires many hours of standing, and Lechler said a transition could start with typing and data entry.
There are down moments, Shane says, especially if he can’t get comfortable at night, which leads to difficulty sleeping. And he says he’s frustrated when he feels like Jennifer has more than she should have to handle.
“All I’m doing is adding on to the stuff for her, and sometimes that upsets me,” he says. “When I do get upset and talk to her about it, she’s like, ‘I’m glad I get to do this for you, because the opposite of that would be that you’re not here, and that would be so much harder.”
In troubled moments, Shane says he turns to prayer, and that their faith has had a major role in working through the difficulties of the situation. Shane points to his children not seeing the car’s actual impact as a “huge blessing,” along with the assistance of James, and how he used the right words to keep the kids calm.
“For me to be hit, there was a reason I was hit,” Shane says. “There was also a reason that most people that get hit like that have all these internal complications which can eventually lead to death, or they die immediately from bleeding out. I was fused and saved in that manner, which was miraculous in itself. The surgeon even used the word ‘miraculous’ when he looked at the X-ray.
“Being hit by a car at 70 miles per hour or whatever it was — and my only issue was pelvic surgery and I get to come home 14 days later — is nothing short of a miracle in my opinion.”
Jennifer says the situation gave them some clarity on sharing their faith and pointing people toward God.
“I think our part in this, and what God is leading us to, is to show people that not every day is going to be good, but he is good every day,” she says. “Sometimes things are going to be hard, but we can still choose to follow him and to love one another through this. Sometimes it’s hard, but it’s something that we know is going to grow us in the long term. It’s what we learn from it, and what we can share with others through our situation that’s more important than feeling bad for ourselves.
“Even though this is really hard, and there are going to be hard days, overall we’re just grateful. There’s so much to be thankful for.”