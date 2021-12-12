Shane and Jennifer Lechler: The path to recovery through faith and family

“All I’m doing is adding on to the stuff for her, and sometimes that upsets me,” he says. “When I do get upset and talk to her about it, she’s like, ‘I’m glad I get to do this for you, because the opposite of that would be that you’re not here, and that would be so much harder.”

In troubled moments, Shane says he turns to prayer, and that their faith has had a major role in working through the difficulties of the situation. Shane points to his children not seeing the car’s actual impact as a “huge blessing,” along with the assistance of James, and how he used the right words to keep the kids calm.

“For me to be hit, there was a reason I was hit,” Shane says. “There was also a reason that most people that get hit like that have all these internal complications which can eventually lead to death, or they die immediately from bleeding out. I was fused and saved in that manner, which was miraculous in itself. The surgeon even used the word ‘miraculous’ when he looked at the X-ray.

“Being hit by a car at 70 miles per hour or whatever it was — and my only issue was pelvic surgery and I get to come home 14 days later — is nothing short of a miracle in my opinion.”