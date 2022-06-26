School spirit: Volunteer program brings positive male influences to students

When familiar faces are in unexpected places, it sounds all sorts of alarm bells for children.

A few years back, I had to deliver something to my oldest daughter’s intermediate school. My preteen was mortified to see “Daaaaad” — my name exaggerated through excessive vowel usage — on her turf. It was the full eye-roll, please-don’t-embarrass-me treatment. The urge was strong to give her a big bear hug, and maybe mangle some hip kid lingo in front of all of her friends, but I resisted.

Later that same day, I visited my youngest daughter’s elementary school. She spotted me in the hallway amid her pals, but had the opposite reaction: jumping repeatedly, waving frantically to get my attention. “Daddy! Hi Daddy! I love you!”

The heart breaks, the heart heals. It all balances out.

A day full of those positive vibes came recently as part of the Watch D.O.G.S. program. D.O.G.S. stands for Dads of Great Students, and the national program brings in fathers to spend a day in a variety of roles to help out in classes, lunch and recess. It is employed at Spring Creek Elementary, home of my jumping-and-waving little one.

The program offers a chance to have positive male influences in a place where that isn’t always prevalent, Spring Creek Principal Chris Southard said.

“Any time you can introduce males to them that are great role models, engaging with them, it’s really good,” he said. “The kids absolutely love it — having the dads, grandads, uncles and, in some cases brothers, come up and get to see them and be a part of their day.”

This was my second experience in the program, which returned this year after pausing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The day starts by helping out in the carpool lane, opening doors for kids and wishing their parents a good day. Chirpy songs from Disney movies play in the background, a pleasant way for students to start their day.

Two moments stood out. A young girl took a few happy steps from the car, then turned back to her departing mom and made a heart shape with her hands. A few minutes later, a little boy did the same, sort of. He got out of his dad’s truck, turned around and they exchanged the “rock ’n’ roll!” hand symbol. Sure, I suppose it could’ve been the “I love you” symbol, but their emphatic expressions suggested that they wanted to rock, and a guitar riff played in my head as it happened.

Tasks vary as dads bounce from class to class. While visiting my daughter’s computer class, I watched her play Minecraft with her friends. Though I understood almost nothing about the massive confusion of color and movement, I was intrigued by the worlds they were building. The instant messaging from her friends included bewildering comments like this one: “I need leather. I gotta go kill a cow!”

One class assignment included playing Candy Land as a way to introduce me to kindergarten students. My foes were two young boys, and the competition was comical. Candy Land is the ultimate equalizer. You get the cards you’re dealt and move accordingly. The dreaded card that sends you tumbling down the board can fall on anyone, adult or kindergartner.

After three games, I had two of the wins. The unlucky third boy took matters into his own hands, declaring with a raised eyebrow, “I’ll shuffle this time.” He then scanned the cards, trying to plant a good one near the front of the stack for his turn. A funny thought, but hard to accomplish, and his mischievous scam didn’t pan out.

A highlight was an unexpected bird encounter. New baby chicks were part of a first grade class project, and I handled the little fuzzballs, putting them in the kids’ hands so they could get a photo taken by the teacher. Squeals of glee were mixed with trepidation at the chick’s tiny claws. One student came back after her turn, just to tell the chick in my hands, “You are da cutest in da world.”

Lunch time is the real eye-opener for Watch D.O.G.S. You scurry from raised hand to raised hand, granting permission to use the bathroom, opening little milk cartons, fruit cups and wrappers of all kinds. Having spilled numerous fruit cups on my first trip in this role, I knew better, and opened them over the trash can this time. But there were plenty of other spills to clean.

It was pizza day, which meant many requests to get a second slice. A boy cracked me up when he held up his second piece and said in his best Super Mario voice, “I got-a two pieces a-pepp-ah-roni!” A girl told me a joke that involved confusing “sense” and “cents,” and I could only muster a courtesy laugh. But I did chuckle when she implored, “GET IT?!?!”

These are action-packed days, and keeping up with the youngsters can wear an old man out. The final school bell does come as a bit of relief. More than that, the day serves as a huge reminder of all that teachers do for our children.

“It gives them an idea of exactly how much preparation goes into it and how much skill there is in being able to teach a classroom full of elementary kiddos,” Southard said. “And the level of how they have to differentiate for each of the kids, work in small groups and serve all those kids.”

My daughter and I walked out of Spring Creek with big smiles, and I treated her to ice cream at her favorite spot. I was pleased to hear her overall review: “Best day ever!”

Mission accomplished. If only the Watch D.O.G.S. program was used at the high school where my eye-rolling teen now roams.