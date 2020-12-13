Sarah Norman and Katie Neason: Celebrating art in Downtown Bryan

The request for artists went out throughout the state, with an emphasis on those with a connection to Bryan. Mick Burson, Tyler Kay, Calina Mishay and local artists Sarah Blackmon and Cliff Collard were selected as the five artists.

“It’s pretty neat,” said Collard, who owns Arsenal Tattoo & Design in Bryan. “A lot more people get to enjoy it, compared to a tattoo that some people might see, nobody might see. ... That piece was for our community.”

The murals were completed between June and August 2017. Collard used the entire time to complete his image of William Joel Bryan and images that symbolize Downtown Bryan, such as the Queen Theatre’s crown, a Union Pacific train engine and glasses of red wine.

Norman and Neason said they love the diversity of the artwork. Some incorporate the city’s heritage with images of horses and cattle, others have images of Texas wildflowers. Another takes a modern art approach to explaining Bryan.

“Not knowing art as much as we probably could have or should have, I think what the artists did was outstanding because it does touch everybody,” Norman said. “It’s not just all the same.”