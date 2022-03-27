Running on Empty: Challenges and motivations in taking on a half-marathon

It was around Mile 11 when I heard the loving words of support every father yearns for when struggling to complete a long-distance competitive race.

“Pick up the pace, Dad!”

My 10-year-old daughter’s message —delivered like a pint-sized drill sergeant — wasn’t wrong, and it inspired a few giggles among those within earshot. I was huffing and puffing my way through December’s BCS Half-Marathon, and that was when it was really starting to hurt.

This was a goal two years in the making after COVID canceled the 2020 race. I caught the running bug around 2018, gradually increasing my distance and sometimes running twice a day. After a few successful 10-mile runs, I figured I was ready.

And then, three days before the race, I caught another bug. The stomach kind. I won’t describe the unpleasantness except to say it was most unpleasant.

The goal was suddenly in jeopardy. Running 13.1 miles after two days in bed isn’t the best idea. But recovery on the third day was just enough to give it a go.

That day before the race brought a comical moment when picking up the packet that included my runner’s “bib.” We had been told via email that there had been a mix-up with the names or nicknames we chose to put on our bibs, and to expect to see someone else’s. I had to chuckle when instead of “ROB,” mine read “LISA LOVE.”

(Ms. Love, wherever you are, I hope your race was a good one.)

I told my family that I had three main goals for the race:

1. Finish the race.

2. Don’t get hurt.

3. Win the whole darn thing.

As the 7 a.m. start time approached, the first two goals seemed almost as unlikely as the third. Post-illness weariness and a restless night of sleep led to nerves and self-doubt. It was also about 37 degrees that morning. That’s great if you’re Mike Singletary staring down a quarterback at Soldier Field, but a bit daunting for a first competitive race.

And then we were off. Instantly, I felt like I had wandered into a 1-mile sprint. It seemed everyone was blowing by me, to the point that I briefly thought I might be the slowest person there. Some were obviously well-trained race veterans, but some were obviously not. “I’m gonna catch up to you later,” I thought, tortoise-like, about the latter.

Thankfully, there was great motivation from people lining the streets. A nice boost came from a “Believe” sign — the first of many — fashioned after the one in “Ted Lasso.” A sign inspired by “Squid Game” made me laugh, as did one that read “Free beer … tomorrow.”

I heard later that someone was giving out Fireball shots to runners, but I missed that stop. It was hard enough to grab a water and down it while running. I badly mishandled a cup on my first attempt, and the volunteer reacted with “Awww,” as if an Aggie quarterback had fumbled the ball a yard before the end zone.

The best motivation came in seeing my family around the 3-mile mark. My wife made a goofy life-size head-photo cutout, and my kids held a sign for the other runners (“Great job, random stranger!”). Our moment was brief but encouraging. Smiles from the ones you love are the best way to keep you going.

Halfway through the race, I was feeling great, though I realized I was running much faster than my usual pace. Slowing down didn’t seem appropriate, given the surroundings, so I kept pushing.

After the second family encounter, when I got Lil’ Sarge’s marching orders, the struggle became more real. Having never run that far before, or that fast, things got a little blurry.

It seemed there were multiple inclines in the final 2 miles. I finally had to stop and walk for a bit, which I had avoided up until that point. After 100 feet or so, I turned a corner, then said a word that I won’t share here when I realized the last street was in sight. So I did in fact pick up the pace, saw my family cheering me on at the end and crossed the finish line.

Goal No. 3 was out of reach, but I’m good with the first two. And I did make my ideal time-per-mile mark. Considering where I was three days prior, I was ecstatic.

A grand spread of food and drink was laid out for celebrating runners — a nice touch by the extremely well-run race — but eating wasn’t a priority.

Beer, however, sounded great. It was Sunday morning, after all. Maybe it was just the moment, but my Karbach Love Street draft might have been the best beer I’ve ever tasted. And, to borrow from Kris Kristofferson, I had one more for dessert.

It’s a strange feeling to finally be done with something that you’ve built up for so long. With the medal around my neck, and my sweet family around me, I wondered if I would do it again (probably), and if I’d keep running actively (absolutely).

My oldest daughter, noting it was only 9 a.m., asked me what I wanted to do the rest of the day.

“Oh, I don’t know,” I said. “Maybe go for a run.”