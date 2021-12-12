Riding the wave of sports-card collecting

The hobby has evolved rather drastically in the past 20 years. The basic concepts still apply: Rookie cards for star players in baseball, basketball and football are the most sought-after, and autographed cards are worth more. Cards from the 1950s and ’60s have high value, Huggins said. Not so much from the ’80s and early ’90s, or the “junk era” as Huggins calls it, because cards were so overproduced that even the best cards aren’t considered that rare. So if you’re among those attic diggers looking to sell your Roger Clemens or Kirby Puckett rookie cards, don’t expect to retire from the profits.

Cards have been upgraded from those days as well, going from basic cardboard to a flashy and glittery look. Some cards contain pieces of fabric from a player’s jersey, or an autograph, which sends prices higher. And they are produced in more limited numbers, Huggins said, making them more elusive. For those buying and selling, cards are graded, with a perfect 10 as the most valuable.

“The grading changed everything,” store employee Kaden Scheer said. “People were able to calculate value of the card based on the condition, instead of just looking at it. ... People collect 10s — they want perfect cards. You can have a 10 of a crap player, and it’ll still sell for $30 or $40 just because it’s a 10.”