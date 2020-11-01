RAY'S PIX: ‘The Pianist’ faces oppression in WWII

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020): As we record, broadcast, photograph and package more of our personal lives, one of the side effects is a chilling new way to make crime documentaries. This horrific 2018 story is one you might remember from the news — I sure did — but I never expected for the victim to document so much of her story herself. This story of what happened to Shanann Watts and her two young daughters is riveting and sobering.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020): Here’s the sequel to the trashy teen horror-comedy I told you about last week. Just in case the original wasn’t dumb enough, bloody enough or trashy enough, here’s part two! Just like the first time around, I found myself surprised by how much I laughed and how much I enjoyed the endless winking references to other movies crammed into this dopey sequel. Judah Lewis returns, and he’s now miserable in high school. Luckily he still has his friend/crush from the first film (Emily Alyn Lind) to help him have a chance to hang out with the cool kids. Samara Weaving is back for more mayhem as well. I’m sure nothing will go wrong.