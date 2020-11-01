RAY'S PIX: ‘The Pianist’ faces oppression in WWII

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.
The Pianist (2002): This amazing movie tells the story of a young musician in Warsaw, Poland, during the Nazi occupation of World War II. At first he’s marginalized and oppressed with the rest of his Jewish family, and eventually he ends up alone, hiding in Warsaw for the entire length of the war. Adrien Brody became the youngest man to win the best actor Academy Award for his gorgeous performance. There’s also wonderful work from Thomas Kretschmann, Maureen Lipman and Frank Finlay. By the end of the movie you will feel hungry and cold, I guarantee.
Too Late for Tears (1949): Film noir is about people making bad decisions in an unforgiving world, and few dames could make bad decisions like Lizabeth Scott. When she and her wimpy husband (Arthur Kennedy) accidentally come into a random bag of money, she decides she’ll do anything to keep it. “Anything” means dealing with an unwilling husband, not to mention a super creepy thug (the irreplaceable Dan Duryea) who’s trying to get the money back. It’s fascinating watching Scott play a woman who’s so willing to go off the moral deep end with such commitment. I’m glad I recently discovered this nasty little gem.
American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020): As we record, broadcast, photograph and package more of our personal lives, one of the side effects is a chilling new way to make crime documentaries. This horrific 2018 story is one you might remember from the news — I sure did — but I never expected for the victim to document so much of her story herself. This story of what happened to Shanann Watts and her two young daughters is riveting and sobering.
The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020): Here’s the sequel to the trashy teen horror-comedy I told you about last week. Just in case the original wasn’t dumb enough, bloody enough or trashy enough, here’s part two! Just like the first time around, I found myself surprised by how much I laughed and how much I enjoyed the endless winking references to other movies crammed into this dopey sequel. Judah Lewis returns, and he’s now miserable in high school. Luckily he still has his friend/crush from the first film (Emily Alyn Lind) to help him have a chance to hang out with the cool kids. Samara Weaving is back for more mayhem as well. I’m sure nothing will go wrong.
