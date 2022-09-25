Program finds homes for neglected horses

In a first-of-its kind statewide program, Texas 4-H members are matched with abandoned and neglected horses to give these rescued animals a chance at a second life.

The Homes for Horses program pairs at-risk horses with youth throughout the state. The 4-H members work with the horses during the year, which helps develop their horsemanship skills, and also improves their horses’ behavior and well-being through training.

After about 11 months of work, the students brought the horses to the Texas 4-H State Horse Show in Bryan in July to showcase their progress, and to find, as the program’s name suggests, homes for them.

With grant funding from the Texas Thoroughbred Association, Homes for Horses had its inaugural year in 2021 with 17 youth participants and horses and can take up to 20 in its second year of the grant.

“You really get the opportunity to show, like, ‘Look what my horse can do; look at the training I’ve done with this animal, the trust that I have with them and this relationship.’ It’s a lot of fun to watch,” said Chelsie Huseman, program co-founder and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horse specialist.

Each person involved had to apply and be selected for the program. The mission is to ensure both the students and horses are successful, Huseman said.

At the end of the year, Huseman said, the students have the option to keep the horse or turn their project over for adoption. She said about half of the horses were kept and half were helped toward adoption in the program’s first year.

Brenda McCormick of College Station adopted Logan — who she calls “Baby” — after seeing the horse’s temperament during the horse show.

“[Logan] was just an eye-catcher to me,” she said. “When I saw the video of what she had done that morning before the sale, I really was sold because nothing seemed to really bother her.”

That was not the case when Kendall Higgins, a first-year Texas A&M student studying animal science, first began working with the 10-year-old horse. Logan had not been trained to wear a saddle and was barely comfortable wearing a halter. It took 30 minutes to catch her, Higgins said. Then, once she was in a stall, Logan stayed on the far side of the stall.

“I walked in there, and she was so skittish,” Higgins said. “I mean, the littlest movement, and she was running away from you. And she’s not food-driven, no matter how much they tried. I’d bring a bucket in there with food; she didn’t care, so that didn’t really help very much at all. I was in that stall for probably 30, 45 minutes just trying to touch her.”

Higgins said once she got the halter on Logan and began walking her around, she felt a connection.

“I saw how much potential she had,” she said. “She wasn’t saddle-broke or even halter-broke, so I was like: ‘That’s a blank canvas; that’s a clean slate, so I can start from the beginning.’ I was nervous, obviously, but I was also very excited.”

Higgins, who began riding horses at 9 years old, was more emotional than she expected when she saw Logan go to her new home, but said she cried happy tears when she met McCormick.

“I know she will be loved, just how much I loved her, probably even more,” she said. “… I just wish the best for her because she deserves it. She’s a really sweet mare.”

Higgins said she had never worked with rescue horses, but loved the idea and enjoyed being in the program.

The Homes for Horses program works with the Humane Society of North Texas and the SPCA of Texas — both members of the My Right Horse Initiative — to match rescue horses with the participants, Huseman said.

Compared to other animals, it is more difficult for “unwanted” horses to find care because of their size, she said. Texas has a horse population of about 767,000, she said, and a growing portion of that is considered at-risk or unwanted.

“We were constantly having these conversations with Texas 4-H, but it always felt like we were telling them the problem, but we never had an answer,” she said.

Charlee Proctor, one of the participants who is now a first-year student at Texas A&M studying animal science, said the “unwanted horse issue” facing the equine industry is something she learned about and tried to address as a Texas 4-H equine ambassador in high school.

“This has been a huge issue, trying to find places for these animals to go, and so I feel like this program did an amazing job helping to be a solution for this issue,” she said. “I felt like within this program, I was able to help solve the bigger issue at hand. This program definitely meant a lot to me because it had been an issue I had been talking about for years, and I was able to finally get a hand in being the solution for it.”

Proctor’s horse, Yukon, had one eye and little experience with a rider. Proctor, who grew up around horses in North Texas, said she wanted to help Yukon the same way as she did with other horses. She let him experience different loud noises and sensory triggers so he would not spook at those occurrences.

By the end of the year, she said, he was no different than other horses who had both eyes.

Both Proctor and Higgins called it a rewarding experience to work with the rescue horses and help them find loving homes.

“My main goal for the end of the program was to get this horse a good home,” Proctor said. “He had amazing personality, was very quick to learn and very eager. And so I was just extremely happy to get him to a place where he was adoptable at the end of the program, and people were able to have a horse that they could use for their own riding.”

With more 4-H participants coming from urban and suburban areas, rather than rural backgrounds, Huseman said, the grant funding includes a $1,000 stipend to allow horse enthusiasts in the organization to participate without as much of a financial risk.

Huseman called it a “win-win” situation for Texas 4-H members to work with rescue horses and improve the lives of the animals.

“Being able to involve youth as a part of that process really makes me proud, because I think those youth are going to grow up with the same level of understanding and compassion that hopefully turns them into adults who will continue to help horses that are in need,” she said.