Power of positivity: A cure for the TV blues — turning off the politics

His latest Netflix special, “On the Rocks,” is full of laugh-out-loud moments, including his breakdown of the differences in “itty bitty,” “teeny weeny” and “teensy weensy.” Most of all, the explanation of his disdain for raisins made me howl. And multiple viewings later, it still does.

The lesson: Nothing could be further from venomous politics than raisin-based comedy. Goofy is good, and it helps us to not take ourselves so seriously.

Part II: The Hopeful

All kinds of accolades have been heaped upon “Ted Lasso,” the Jason Sudeikis-led soccer comedy on Apple TV+. All are well-deserved. It may be the ideal show, with a rare blend of hope, heart and humor.

There are certainly mature elements of the show, but then an adult comedy can’t just be Biz Markie references, tea disses and mustache jokes. And there are hokey moments that border on mawkish, like when Rebecca asked Ted if he believes in ghosts: “I do. But more importantly, I think they need to believe in themselves.” (Come on.)