Penny's Diner: 'Just good, wholesome food with a good attitude when we serve'

The neon sign outside Penny’s Diner in Hearne always says “Open.”

At all hours of the day, Penny’s patrons can order a hearty breakfast, lunch or dinner and homemade desserts.

“We serve all of them 24/7,” said Diane McInnes, Penny’s manager. “There is no breakfast, lunch or dinner period. We serve the entire menu the entire day.”

Penny’s is a small chain of ’50s-style diners with 27 locations nationwide. In 1994, Avantic Lodging Enterprises started to add the diners to their hotels and the company’s president named all of the restaurants after his wife, Penny.

The Penny’s in Hearne, settled on the north side off Texas 6, opened in the late 1990s and is adjacent to a Baymont by Wyndham hotel.

The walls inside Penny’s are covered in ’50s décor: old signs with corny jokes, framed records including Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock. McInnes said the nostalgia is real for patrons who grew up going to diners in the ’50s and ’60s.