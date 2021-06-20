On the road again for summertime

New to Texas in 2021 is the Austin FC soccer team, which competes in the MLS and is the city’s first major professional sports team. Also in the Austin area, fans of the TV show Friday Night Lights can visit The Pfield in Pflugerville, which is depicted as the home stadium for the show’s fictional team, the Dillon Panthers.

A.M.

FOR THE COWBOYS AND COWGIRLS

Fort Worth is full of sites and museums about Texas’ cowboy roots.

Within the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards are the Bull Riding Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, which is home to the Sterquell Wagon Collection and boasts more than 60 antique wagons, carriages and sleighs. The Stockyards also holds a cattle drive of longhorns each day at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Also in Fort Worth are the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame and the Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame.

In Dublin, the Rodeo Heritage Museum tells how modern rodeo began and highlights key figures of the sport.

Pecos is home to the world’s first rodeo and hosts the West of the Pecos Rodeo from June 20-26.