Morgan Ashley

She said her song became a girl empowerment song and she plans to release more girl power anthems in the future. She is still trying to figure out her ‘sound’ and what she wants to stand for with her music. Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood inspire her as a female singer-songwriters to embrace girl empowerment, she said.

“I think that if girls don’t support girls, then how can we expect anybody else to support us? I think it is one of the most awesome things to have females lifting each other up,” she said. “I guess it is a mainstream thing that females don’t like each other, but I think that is just so not true.”

She said in her other released songs she has some “sassy lyrics,” especially in her song “Wild Card.” But she has more sentimental lyrics in her song “Come Find Me,” and “Between the Lines.” She hopes her music will “empower people to be original and not worry about what anyone has to say about you.”