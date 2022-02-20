When Morgan Ashley was 16 years old she was a part of a talent show through her FFA (Future Farmers of America) program at her high school in Columbus, Texas. It was during that talent show she realized she might want to pursue a career in music. She was born in Bryan and as a child she grew up doing her favorite things; either putting on living room concerts for her family, or raising cows and horses and writing songs about them.
“I remember one specific line from the songs I wrote, ‘I love my short horns,’” she said.
In her high school talent show she sang, “Famous in a Small Town” by Miranda Lambert, and “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus. She saw that the first and second place winners played guitar, and knew in that moment she needed to learn how to play.
“I thought that was just the coolest thing ever to see them play the guitar,” she said. “So I picked up guitar and I never put it down. I had just turned 17 when I got really serious about playing the guitar, and two months after that I was already going to open mic nights and playing songs.”
Ashley is currently 25 years old and has continued to follow her love of music, to where she now has 22 released songs on platform streaming services. She said her guitar teacher helped her believe music was a career she could pursue and be successful in.
Before she was sure she wanted to pursue music, she thought she might become a veterinarian because she had a deep love of animals. At 17 she was able to graduate high school early and enroll in Blinn College to study animal science. She was there for one semester until she realized music was calling her and that was where she needed to be.
“I am totally confident in my decision to have a music career, my only regret is that I wish I had started sooner,” she said. “I got a guitar for Christmas when I was 14 or 15, and it just sat in my room and collected dust while I was out cheerleading...I wish I had done music sooner. I should have done band but it wasn’t the cool thing to do.”
As she changed her course to pursue music instead of animal science, she and her guitar teacher started to perform as a female duo and played country music together. Soon after that, they decided to move to Nashville, Tennessee to help start her music career so she could solely focus on music. She was still 17 at the time.
“The laws are a little bit different in Tennessee, and I was getting turned down to play shows because I wasn’t old enough yet,” she said. “It was very discouraging, it felt like it was pointless for me to be there; all the doors were getting closed in my face and I just knew I wasn’t ready.”
She said she knew she needed to come back to Texas and build her career from her home state; and is proud to say that she is a Texas country artist. She knew she still needed to hone in on her craft and realized as the years went by after returning to Texas, that she couldn’t imagine herself doing anything else.
When she was settled back home she moved to College Station to start her solo career, and focused mainly on song-writing and perfecting her guitar playing. She took multiple song-writing workshops and read as many books as she could about song-writing.
While she focused on writing songs, she also worked at Starbucks in College Station for three years, and when she turned 21, her parents hired on at their construction company, S-Con Services in Bryan. She is still working at her parents company in between performing music, but does not plan on staying there for long.
“What keeps me going is music in general, I don’t want to sit at a desk for the rest of my life, so I am determined to see my way out of there,” she said. “My parents are very supportive and help keep me going, and my friends do as well.”
Her mom, Kim Dyer, said she knows her daughter wants to pursue music and does everything she can to support her on that journey. She said when Ashley signed up to do the talent show in high school, she had no idea she could sing or was even interested in music.
“We had spent from the time she was 8 years old until she graduated, on horses and cattle and she was going to be a vet, and her ag teacher convinced her to do that talent show and she kind of in passing mentioned it to me, but we never talked about it,” Dyer said. “I went to the talent show and I was almost late because I sat in the back of the room, and when she started to sing I am just started bawling.”
Dyer said from that moment it has “been a whirlwind” to see her daughter chase her dreams and go after what she wants. She recalled watching Ashley as a child put on concerts with her friends and her karaoke machine.
“I definitely support her in any way I can, we totally have confidence that she is going to do something big one day,” Dyer said.
Ashley recently purchased a house in College Station and plans to build her career in the town she loves most. As she continues to works on her song-writing, she officially released her single, “Girl FYI” which has a personal connection and story.
“I was in a situation where a guy was dating the both me and another girl, and she didn’t know about me and I didn’t know about her,” she said. “So I wrote a song to say, ‘Girl FYI, I am just letting you know, we deserve better than this.’”
She said her song became a girl empowerment song and she plans to release more girl power anthems in the future. She is still trying to figure out her ‘sound’ and what she wants to stand for with her music. Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood inspire her as a female singer-songwriters to embrace girl empowerment, she said.
“I think that if girls don’t support girls, then how can we expect anybody else to support us? I think it is one of the most awesome things to have females lifting each other up,” she said. “I guess it is a mainstream thing that females don’t like each other, but I think that is just so not true.”
She said in her other released songs she has some “sassy lyrics,” especially in her song “Wild Card.” But she has more sentimental lyrics in her song “Come Find Me,” and “Between the Lines.” She hopes her music will “empower people to be original and not worry about what anyone has to say about you.”
“I have been pretty fortunate to not have any negative comments towards my career, you get the trolls and I ultimately think they are just funny,” she said. “But I have been very lucky to be supported by so many people, but I was definitely in a spot one time where I didn’t see I was getting any momentum or where to go next and then I got nominated for an award, and it felt like God telling me you are on the right path just keep going.”
In 2020 she received her first award where she won third place for Best Female Artist with the Texas Internet Radio Organization. The following year she received New Female Vocalist of the Year from the Texas Regional Radio, and she received Female Artist of the Year from the Texas Country Music Association.
With 22 songs available, two Eps, and a released album, Ashley started off with her first song released to radio, “Your Girl,” which is one of the first songs she wrote as a solo artist. In the coming year she plans to recruit band members to perform with, and in the next 10 to 15 years she hopes to have had her debut in the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
When she was going back and forth between being a singer or possibly pursuing acting, modeling, or the vet field, her mom said she had faith her daughter would choose music because she knew that was the right path for her.
“I just feel like she is really good at what she does and I want more people to hear her and give her a chance; I feel deep down there is a future for her and it is going to go somewhere because I believe in her talent,” Dyer said.
Ashley’s music is available to stream on Spotify, iTunes, and other streaming platforms. Visit her website at https://www.Morganashleyofficial.com to see her upcoming performances and events.
Her next scheduled concert will be held at the Canteen Bar and Grill in College Station on April 9, from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Ashley’s advice to young artists is to be authentic, and to stay true your goals and who you are.
“Keep going and don’t let what people say bog you down, and don’t let doors that close in your face get you down either, because ultimately hard work and consistency will help you achieve your goals,” she said.