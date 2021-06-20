Merry melodies: Advertisements stick with us thanks to catchy jingles

The appeal of a simple melody was never more evident than in this recent musical moment from my youngest daughter as she puttered around the living room:

“Liberty, Liberty, Liberty. Liberty.”

She has no concept of its source (Liberty Mutual) or its services (insurance). It’s just catchy enough to stick in your head, and for an 8-year-old to belt out at random moments.

That’s the power of the jingle. These radio or television earworms wiggle into your brain and, with enough repetition, stay there long after the ad ends.

“Jingles are the key to a lot of long-term advertising success,” says Ben Downs, vice president and general manager of Bryan Broadcasting. “Music seems to live in a different spot of your brain where recall is a lot easier. When you get somebody singing the Kars 4 Kids jingle, most people can sing along, even if it is annoying. ‘1-877-Kars 4 Kids …’ is enough to get them going.”

It’s interesting how long a jingle can stay with us. If a young person were to inquire of the ingredients of a Big Mac, countless adults could come to the rescue by rattling off “two-all-beef-patties-special-sauce-lettuce-cheese-pickles-onions-on-a-sesame-seed-bun.”