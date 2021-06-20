Memo Salinas looks back on his journey to become Texas A&M's first Hispanic head yell leader

The five yell leaders are important figures outside of football season, too. In addition to attending all home and away football games, the school website states that they go to several home sporting events throughout the year, as well as A&M Coach’s Nights, all new student conferences, all Fish Camp sessions and several campus events.

Breaking barriers

It was surprising, Salinas said, to learn that he was the first Hispanic yell leader. He said it’s an honor, but it comes with responsibility to represent not only himself and his family but also his community. He said he would love it if he could inspire other Hispanic students to do the same.

“It’s also important for us to show that, going forward, that this is what A&M is about,” Salinas said. “It’s a melting pot of a bunch of great people who at the end of the day call themselves Aggies. It’s a big responsibility for me to — Lord willing — set the tone for future generations, and let this just be the start of a lot of great things of this nature happening.”

The commandant said he first met Salinas on a recruiting trip in Laredo. To Ramirez, Salinas moving up to his new title shows others that anybody can be successful at A&M if they work hard enough for it.