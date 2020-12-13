Marcelo Bussiki's favorite Christmas hymn: 'O Come, O Come, Emmanuel'

Marcelo Bussiki, music director/conductor of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra

This is a difficult one. Most people have such a strong cultural connection with Christmas songs, and it tends to bring us right back to our childhoods. This unleashes a rush of memories that go back several decades.

Growing up in Brazil, my experience with Christmas songs might be a bit different. Here are the musts from my childhood.

1. Silent Night, because it brings the “cozy” warm feeling of Christmas.

2. Jingle Bells. As a kid, Jingle Bells meant receiving Christmas gifts, the excitement of the morning of Christmas Day.

3. This is unique: the Christmas advertisement from the early ’70s for Banco Nacional, which no longer exists. The music used in the commercial remains in the repertoire of Brazilian Christmas songs. To me, it might have meant so much because it portrayed a children’s choir singing with a maestro. The commercials ran for at least a decade with multiple iterations. Some are available on YouTube.