Mallett Brothers Barbeque: 'You come in, you're going to leave as a friend'

Greg Mallett started cooking blueberry muffins when he was just 4 years old. Now he’s the owner of three barbecue restaurants in the Brazos Valley under the same name — Mallett Brothers Barbeque.

Greg and his brother Chad opened their first location in Navasota in June 2009. A second location was opened in Iola, their hometown, in 2011, and a third restaurant opened in Madisonville in 2017.

Consistency and customer service are of utmost priority at Mallett Brothers, Greg Mallett said.

“Every time a customer comes in, it should be the same every time,” Mallett said. “That’s kind of the hard thing in the barbecue industry. Brisket is the staple, so it’s one of the things that we have to make sure is perfect each time.”

Freshness is another key factor, Mallet noted. Pits are fired up each morning to make ribs and other meats. Chicken-fried steaks and onion rings are hand-battered.

“Everything that we do is hands-on, not out of the freezer,” Mallett said. “Everything’s fresh.”

The Texas barbecue classics including brisket, pork ribs and sausage are offered, along with chicken-fried steak sandwiches and jalapeno ranch burgers.