Joey McGee's favorite Christmas song: Bing Crosby's 'White Christmas'

Joey McGee, singer-songwriter
Christmastime is absolutely my most favorite time of the year. While the season is certainly a celebration of the Christ child, I am also quite enthralled with the rest of the season: St. Nick, Frosty the Snowman, Christmas trees, lights, presents, candies and cookies — I love it all!
Permeating all of these elements are Yuletide songs and Christmas music. And while I am an Americana and country performing artist, my all-time favorite Christmas song is the ’40s-era, strings-laced, Bing Crosby version of White Christmas.
White Christmas fosters warm memories for me. It harkens to times of cool weather, celebratory gatherings with friends and family, the exchange of gifts, and most important to a youngster (beyond gifts) — a break from school.
While many of us lament the commercialization of Christmas — I’m pretty sure I saw Christmas decoration displays in late September — the season still beckons us to pause from our normal day-to-day routines and think of others. It’s a reminder of the reason for the season: One came to give of himself for the benefit of others. And we, likewise, are beckoned during this time to do the same.
If you happen to catch one of my shows during the Christmas season, you will definitely hear my version of White Christmas. I don’t do it the justice that Bing does, but I capture a bit of the sentiment and joy the song conveys. And while there is a possibility — especially here in Central Texas — of having 70-degree weather, I do wish you and yours a white Christmas, and all of the warmth, peace and joy the song conveys.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!