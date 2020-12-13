Joey McGee's favorite Christmas song: Bing Crosby's 'White Christmas'

Joey McGee, singer-songwriter

Christmastime is absolutely my most favorite time of the year. While the season is certainly a celebration of the Christ child, I am also quite enthralled with the rest of the season: St. Nick, Frosty the Snowman, Christmas trees, lights, presents, candies and cookies — I love it all!

Permeating all of these elements are Yuletide songs and Christmas music. And while I am an Americana and country performing artist, my all-time favorite Christmas song is the ’40s-era, strings-laced, Bing Crosby version of White Christmas.

White Christmas fosters warm memories for me. It harkens to times of cool weather, celebratory gatherings with friends and family, the exchange of gifts, and most important to a youngster (beyond gifts) — a break from school.