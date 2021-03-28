Janet's: 'She's been there for years. She's a staple of the community.'

“Our goal is not to be a fine-dining restaurant,” Hadley said. “Our goal is to provide good, quality food for the community and for visitors that they can count on.”

The Bremond native said she is thankful for community support over the past three decades, which she said is a key reason the restaurant has been able to stay open all these years.

“They support us 100 percent, so we give back,” Hadley said. “You come in here and buy something from me, I’ll support you.”

Bremond football coach Jeff Kasowski is a frequent customer. He said his go-to order is a cheeseburger with mustard all the way, and sometimes he’ll get it on a jalapeno bun.

“She’s been there for years. She’s a staple of the community,” Kasowski said of Hadley. “It’s family-owned and operated, and they’re nice people and cook good food. … We’re a small, tight-knit community and everybody takes care of everybody. They’re big football fans, like a lot of people are in town, so that helps, too.”

Hadley said she hopes people will venture a few miles off Texas 6 and visit Janet’s for the experience and the taste of home.