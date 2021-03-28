Janet's: 'She's been there for years. She's a staple of the community.'

Janet’s in Bremond is best known for its hamburgers, and there’s even a warning sign outside the restaurant: “Our hamburgers can be addictive.”
“They’re fresh meat, we make them by hand,” Janet Hadley said. “It’s like mama taught me many, many years ago to do. We don’t have anything fancy out there. There’s no fancy grill, there’s no fancy seasoning, no secretive nothing. It’s just a home-cooked hamburger.”
Janet’s is more than a burger joint. Back in 1991, Jerry and Janet Hadley purchased a downtown video store with an arcade and pool tables. The store did well until kids went back to school in the fall, so the Hadleys decided to build onto the business. First came an ice cream parlor and soda shop. Then the couple expanded the store’s kitchen to serve food, and also began selling party balloons. In the late 1990s, Hadley bought a florist shop from a woman in Marlin and relocated it to the restaurant in Bremond.
“We just kept adding, just kept adding,” Hadley said, “going with the times with what the community needed, what the community would support.”
Serving half-pound hamburgers has been a staple for the Robertson County restaurant, and Janet’s serves daily specials. Chicken salad is popular in the summertime. The menu remains small to preserve high quality and freshness, Hadley said.
“Our goal is not to be a fine-dining restaurant,” Hadley said. “Our goal is to provide good, quality food for the community and for visitors that they can count on.”
The Bremond native said she is thankful for community support over the past three decades, which she said is a key reason the restaurant has been able to stay open all these years.
“They support us 100 percent, so we give back,” Hadley said. “You come in here and buy something from me, I’ll support you.”
Bremond football coach Jeff Kasowski is a frequent customer. He said his go-to order is a cheeseburger with mustard all the way, and sometimes he’ll get it on a jalapeno bun.
“She’s been there for years. She’s a staple of the community,” Kasowski said of Hadley. “It’s family-owned and operated, and they’re nice people and cook good food. … We’re a small, tight-knit community and everybody takes care of everybody. They’re big football fans, like a lot of people are in town, so that helps, too.”
Hadley said she hopes people will venture a few miles off Texas 6 and visit Janet’s for the experience and the taste of home.
“We’re not fancy, we’re not a big franchise,” she said. “We do everything like mama taught me, and if you want to make it a personal experience then this is the place to come. If you want to be just a number, we’re not for you, because we will greet you at the door, we’ll ask how your day is. If you come here often, we’ll ask how your kids are. You’re part of our family. And that’s why I think we’ve been here so long.”
Details: 113 S. Main St., Bremond. Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.
