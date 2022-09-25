Hearne group on a mission to foster and save animals

It was just after 5 p.m. in November 2014 when Deborah Fatheree called the Robertson County Veterinary Services with an emergency. Animal control had found a dog that was believed to have been caught in a trap. Fatheree, a volunteer for animal control, knew he needed medical attention.

The dog’s name was Chaplin, and he was missing part of his left leg. Fatheree believed he had chewed it off in order to escape the trap. Chaplin was also dehydrated, underweight and had a hyperextended and atrophied left shoulder from hours of trying to escape.

Fatheree believed Chaplin’s left leg needed to be amputated if he was going to make it.

“His leg was pretty much rotting off,” Jennifer Skiles, the practice manager at veterinary services, said. “Deb is not one of those people that shy away from animals just because they’re sick. She was just like, ‘OK, what do we have to do?’”

Fatheree had looked for ways to help pets find a home after moving to Hearne in 2013. She was saddened to discover that the local animal control did not have enough room, and was having to euthanize animals.

She started a Facebook group to help foster the animals until they were adopted. Since then, the group, Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas, has grown into a network of more than 200 volunteers across Robertson and Brazos County. The group has helped save more than 3,000 animals, all of which are fostered out of the volunteers’ own homes.

That includes Chaplin, who made a full recovery and now lives in Pennsylvania with the veterinarian who originally fostered him while still in vet school.

Fatheree said she has had a passion for helping lost and abandoned pets for more than 20 years.

“We have made these companion animals completely dependent on humans, and they don’t have a voice,” Fatheree said. “They have no way of having people do the right thing for them. So I saw a need and tried to fill it.”

Fatheree said the Facebook group is not officially a nonprofit organization, but rather a group of volunteers that has partnered with the local animal control and Robertson County Veterinary Services.

“We’re just a very diverse group of volunteers that came together to try and help whatever companion animals we could so that they wouldn’t end up on the streets neglected and abused,” Fatheree said.

Through her volunteering with animal control, Fatheree said she is able to work with the animals directly to help find them a home. Since founding the foster group, Fatheree said the local animal control has not euthanized any animals for space reasons.

She said that the group is always looking for volunteers who want to help, with the goal of one day making the group no longer necessary.

“We provide everything they need — kennels, leashes [and] training introductions,” Fatheree said. “We set up group chats with them and walk them through everything, and are there through the whole process until the animal is adopted.”

When COVID caused many people to work from home, Fatheree said they anticipated an increase in the desire to adopt. She said they had to be cautious and limit the number of adoptions, fearing that the spike was only a COVID lockdown fad.

“We put the brakes on because we knew that that was going to be a problem, we could feel it in the air,” Fatheree said. “We started seeing puppies come in with behavioral issues like we’d never seen before.”

Fatheree said they now have to deal with the fallout from people not properly training their pets during the pandemic, and an increase in the number of pets being left at animal control.

“People would get them as puppies and cart them around and coddle them instead of doing the training with them and teaching them how to ‘dog’ and how to be proper companions,’’ Fatheree said. “We ended up with people just dumping their pets that were simple pacifiers for them during COVID.”

The group has a GoFundMe campaign that began in May and is continuing through October, and the funds will go directly to the Robertson County veterinary clinic to treat the foster animals. As of July, it had already surpassed its $5,000 goal.

Skiles said the veterinary clinic has been working with Fatheree since the creation of the Facebook group.

“We were one of the vets that the city hired to euthanize whenever they needed that done,” Skiles said. “It always broke my heart whenever we had to do that. Deb came in one day and basically said, ‘Hey, I can’t keep putting these dogs down.’ And I’m very thankful for that.”

Skiles said the clinic provides all the medical care for the foster animals at a discounted cost, and keeps records on the animals — more than 3,150 — that the clinic and Fatheree have helped.

“Anything that she needs — vaccinations, well visits, sick visits — we do everything from their spays and neuters to microchips,” Skiles said. “People will basically call and sponsor one of the animals … just like you’re making a payment to your own vet clinic. Then it’s prepaid for services if need be, so all donations or adoption fees go towards that animal’s care.”

Throughout the year, and when weather permits, the foster group hosts local adoption events where the community can meet and adopt animals or donate to their care. At a July event at Mo’s Irish Pub in College Station, patrons interacted with dogs and cats while enjoying lunch as the sound of Irish music played throughout the air-conditioned refuge from the Texas heat.

During the cooler months, Fatheree said the group also holds weekly adoption events at America’s Country Store in College Station. Their event schedule is kept up to date on the group’s Facebook page.

Skiles said that she and Fatheree are grateful to help animals and their families, and that without Fatheree’s dedication, many animals like Chaplin might never get the help they need.

“I think if you talk to most of us here, we all have adopted an animal here and there through Deb,” Skiles said. “The thing that’s different about her is she wants these animals to live in a home. … She is ultimately doing this for the animals, and is probably one of the most selfless people I know.”