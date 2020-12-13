Hannah Mullins' favorite Christmas drink: pumpkin pie martini

Hannah Mullins, bartender at Carney’s Pub & Grill

My old manager, Autumn Deschaines, she’s the one that taught me this. She’s one of my really good friends. We had it the other night at the house and it was delicious.

I feel like the pumpkin spice goes well with everything. Pumpkin reminds you of the holidays, the holiday flavors. It’s just delicious.

If you need to skip dessert, you can. Skip it and go to your martini.

It’s very light. Light and fluffy. It’s like you’re drinking a very thin milkshake.

[Specialty drinks] play a great role in the holidays. Whenever it’s season time we’ll put one thing on the board, like a pumpkin pie martini, and it’ll sell like crazy. You just advertise one thing for them and we’ll be making them and selling them all night. We can put something crazy on there and people might not even know what it is or even like it, but if it’s up there and we’re advertising for it for the season, they’re buying it.

The most common holiday drink here during the wintertime — a lot of people want hot toddies. A lot of people want spiked hot cocoa. They want something warm.