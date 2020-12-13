Hannah Mullins' favorite Christmas drink: pumpkin pie martini

Hannah Mullins, bartender at Carney’s Pub & Grill
My old manager, Autumn Deschaines, she’s the one that taught me this. She’s one of my really good friends. We had it the other night at the house and it was delicious.
I feel like the pumpkin spice goes well with everything. Pumpkin reminds you of the holidays, the holiday flavors. It’s just delicious.
If you need to skip dessert, you can. Skip it and go to your martini.
It’s very light. Light and fluffy. It’s like you’re drinking a very thin milkshake.
[Specialty drinks] play a great role in the holidays. Whenever it’s season time we’ll put one thing on the board, like a pumpkin pie martini, and it’ll sell like crazy. You just advertise one thing for them and we’ll be making them and selling them all night. We can put something crazy on there and people might not even know what it is or even like it, but if it’s up there and we’re advertising for it for the season, they’re buying it.
The most common holiday drink here during the wintertime — a lot of people want hot toddies. A lot of people want spiked hot cocoa. They want something warm.
They’re not gonna want a margarita, because they’re like, “That’s summer.” But if you give them a martini like this, they’re like, “Oh, this is perfect.”
PUMPKIN PIE MARTINI
Ingredients:
1 1/2 ounces Absolut Vanilla vodka
1/2 ounce hazelnut liqueur
1 1/2 tablespoon pumpkin spice puree
2 ounces of half-and-half milk
Dash of nutmeg
Instructions:
1. Get a martini glass and chill it.
2. I use my cheapest stuff first, in case you put too much or a little bit less in. It would be easier to replace that than it is to replace the more expensive alcohol part of it. I’ll go pumpkin, half-and-half milk, then I’ll do the hazelnut and then the vodka.
3. You fill the glass up with ice. We use a pint glass and then our shaker. You do a hard shake and double strain [into the martini glass].
4. Top with a dash of nutmeg.
