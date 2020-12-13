Glen Vigus' favorite animated special: 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

Glen Vigus, director of the Texas A&M Visualization Laboratory
I would see it on TV every year, it became that tradition. I remember as a kid being scared of the abominable snowman ... and then being fascinated by the actual techniques and stop motion.
Burl Ives, my granny was really a fan of his, so having him narrate and sing the songs was the connection to her. It was the story, it was also the whole concept of stop-motion animation, and how you could create life from inanimate objects.
[My favorite part is] the whole concept of misfit toys. So many of us can identify with that, where we don’t fit exactly perfectly with what people expect from us sometimes. A lot of us feel like we’re misfit toys. So I think that’s probably one of the best parts.
Back then [it was made in 1964] they had no digital. They had to take everything — film frame by frame. It was more than likely maybe 24 frames a second, or it could’ve been 15 frames a second, it’s a little jittery. That’s what the whole persistence of vision is: As long as we see something 15 frames a second, we perceive motion.
Probably the most challenging part was making durable, poseable figurines that could hold up to the rigors of being bent and moved and put into place and also stay in place. Most of the work isn’t the technical part of capturing the images. The real work comes from painstakingly moving those characters.
Nowadays we have former students who work for Laika, the company that made Coraline and The Boxtrolls and ParaNorman ... probably the main company that still does stop motion.
I got the Rudolph [figure] years ago at Universal Studios. Then for a while it became a series of toys that were sold annually through Toys R Us and other manufacturers. Now the only way you can find [this collection] is through eBay. It just grew over the years.
