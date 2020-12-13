Glen Vigus' favorite animated special: 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

Glen Vigus, director of the Texas A&M Visualization Laboratory

I would see it on TV every year, it became that tradition. I remember as a kid being scared of the abominable snowman ... and then being fascinated by the actual techniques and stop motion.

Burl Ives, my granny was really a fan of his, so having him narrate and sing the songs was the connection to her. It was the story, it was also the whole concept of stop-motion animation, and how you could create life from inanimate objects.

[My favorite part is] the whole concept of misfit toys. So many of us can identify with that, where we don’t fit exactly perfectly with what people expect from us sometimes. A lot of us feel like we’re misfit toys. So I think that’s probably one of the best parts.

Back then [it was made in 1964] they had no digital. They had to take everything — film frame by frame. It was more than likely maybe 24 frames a second, or it could’ve been 15 frames a second, it’s a little jittery. That’s what the whole persistence of vision is: As long as we see something 15 frames a second, we perceive motion.