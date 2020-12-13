Gary Blair's favorite Christmas movie: 'A Christmas Story'

Gary Blair, Texas A&M women's basketball head coach and movie enthusiast
It’s hard to put into favorites. It’s like saying is Willie Mays better than Mike Trout? In my era, Willie Mays was the best. Mike Trout is the best now, arguably.
Movie, I’d have to go with A Christmas Story. It’s just got so many good parts in there, and you watch it over and over and over. Particularly when relatives come in on that Friday night before Christmas.
I’m also a Christmas morning person. You’re not gonna open those presents on Christmas Eve. What we’ll do is have an ornament exchange on Christmas Eve. Then we’ll eat a ton of Mexican food. Sometimes we’ll go out if we’re in Dallas and look at the lights, and come back and play board games. But always the ornament exchange. That’s fun. There might be 16 to 18 of us in the ornament exchange.
[In A Christmas Story] the leg lamp sitting in the window, and when the lights are turned on, that is probably the neatest scene in the whole thing. It just makes you want to go to an antique store or something and say, “God, that would look great if I had a bunch of people over and I put that leg lamp in the front window.”
Some other real good ones: Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Elf, It’s a Wonderful Life. Reason I say that is that’s Jimmy Stewart. I remember back when I coached at Stephen F. Austin, they said, “Coach, you talk as slow as Jimmy Stewart and you sound like him.” And I said, “Can’t I be Cary Grant or Frank Sinatra?” No, so it’s Jimmy Stewart. I’ve always just liked him.
I’ll watch anything as long as it’s got a good story and a good message. Christmas is about giving. I take time on choosing my gifts to give to people. When you find the perfect gift that you are giving, I think it’s just a tremendous feeling.
Family is everything. I think it’s only been two Christmases — one year in the Marine Corps in ’69, I was overseas, and another year I lived in California, no family. Other than that, I’ve always been around family. I just think no matter where you are, you can always get home. Either by plane, train or automobile.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!