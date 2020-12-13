Gary Blair's favorite Christmas movie: 'A Christmas Story'

Gary Blair, Texas A&M women's basketball head coach and movie enthusiast

It’s hard to put into favorites. It’s like saying is Willie Mays better than Mike Trout? In my era, Willie Mays was the best. Mike Trout is the best now, arguably.

Movie, I’d have to go with A Christmas Story. It’s just got so many good parts in there, and you watch it over and over and over. Particularly when relatives come in on that Friday night before Christmas.

I’m also a Christmas morning person. You’re not gonna open those presents on Christmas Eve. What we’ll do is have an ornament exchange on Christmas Eve. Then we’ll eat a ton of Mexican food. Sometimes we’ll go out if we’re in Dallas and look at the lights, and come back and play board games. But always the ornament exchange. That’s fun. There might be 16 to 18 of us in the ornament exchange.