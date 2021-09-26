Finding a passion for popsicles

My favorite part about it is probably just bringing fun to my customers, you know, seeing their faces and hearing their reactions when they enjoy what they’re tasting. And also the flexibility of scheduling events when I can or taking the day off or weekend off if I have to. I enjoyed having employees and teaching those that have come through my store. That’s always fun; something I enjoyed. I think the number one thing is probably the customers. You get a little pride when somebody walks away or makes a point to come back and tell you, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever had.’ That makes you feel pretty good. It’s definitely a huge pivot from the oil field.

I was a female in the oil field, which, thankfully, it’s more prevalent now than it used to be when I started. But, you know, I’ve had obstacles my whole career, especially working in the field as an engineer. It helped me build who I am and how I operate. I take pride in what I do, and I always did there. I did a lot of sales work, so taking care of my customers and making sure they were happy and getting done what they needed. Problem solving when issues come up, trying to resolve that, you know, because running a business is not easy, and things happen and stuff breaks or you got to reevaluate and pivot. … Just taking the right steps to be successful. Even in the oil field, Halliburton was really good about training, and we did a lot of management leadership classes, and those are definitely applicable to running a business. You got to take all those skills to manage every aspect of what it takes. It’s really a little bit of everything. It’s definitely a different application, but it’s the same principles and the same work ethic.