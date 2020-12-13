David Dibello has an ambitious approach to travel. At age 38, he has been to 43 states, only missing Hawaii, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

Though COVID-19 has slowed down his travels, he says he would often have unplanned adventures. He’d scan Google Flights to see where a cheap flight was heading. A $15 flight got him from Austin to Atlanta, for example, and then another $15 flight took him from Atlanta to Indianapolis.

The Friendswood native and Sam Houston State graduate is senior systems administrator for the Brazos County 9-1-1 District in Bryan. He describes his role as a “jack of all trades,” including providing support for the phone system, computer-aided dispatch and software. He’s been with the district for 16 years. Dibello is also captain of the Brazos County Precinct 3 Volunteer Fire Department.

Patches, trinkets, figures, shot glasses and challenge coins are among the conversation starters scattered around the office.

“Everything in here, just about, has a story or a trip tied to it,” Dibello says.

I’m captain with Brazos County Precinct 3 Volunteer Fire Department, so I collect patches and things from public safety agencies. ... I have the current Bryan Fire Department patch that Chief [Randy] McGregor gave me and I also have the old Bryan Fire patch. ... Some of them I bought online. I carry patches with me whenever I travel. A lot of these are places that I’ve been to and either traded with other people or just purchased them. A lot of stations you can purchase their patches to support their department. ... I’ve been to the National Fire Academy four times now in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and that’s a great opportunity for networking with people from other departments. So I have several patches that I’ve traded with people that I’ve been in class with.

The red light over in the corner is tied to our network monitoring software. If there’s something critical that’s down on the network that needs attention, it’ll kick the light on.

I like trains. … I rode a train once when I was younger, between Houston and Galveston, the Texas Limited. The first time I rode Amtrak, I was like, ‘Hey, this is kinda cool.’ It was something about being able to get up and walk around, not have to sit the whole time, and there are things to see. Especially on the longer haul trains I’ll get a sleeper room that includes your meals. You can go down and have breakfast, lunch and dinner at a table, and you get to meet new people. It’s more than just you need to get somewhere quick, and you hop on a plane and you suffer through the three hours you’re sitting there and you can’t move. As opposed to taking the train — yeah, it may take a day to get there, but it’s more about the experience and what you get to see.

New York City is one of my favorite places to travel to. The first time was on a school trip in high school, and then ever since it’s intertwined with loving trains and subways. You can get anywhere you want to, anywhere around New York, and you don’t have to drive. A lot of times when I go on vacation I like to go to the East Coast. For example, fly into D.C., then stay in D.C. for a day or two, take the train to Baltimore, and then on to Philly, New York. … New York, just the complexity and vastness of their subway system is just great to me. Part of it was just the challenge of navigating the system and getting to where you want to go. ... Part of the appeal of New York is there’s always something going on. It’s one of the only subway systems that runs 24 hours. It’s 11 o’clock and you’ve got a craving for New York pizza … I’ve done that before. Leave the hotel at 11 o’clock, take the subway across Manhattan and go grab a pizza.

It always seems like it looks like you’re important if you have a red phone. That was kind of the premise of it. We had a spare circuit. … So I just thought I’ll get a set of red phones. ... Basically, you pick up one phone and it’ll ring the other [phone in the adjacent office of network administrator Chris Kubena]. It can be helpful if I’m already on the phone with a dispatcher, handling an issue, that if I need to get a hold of him real quick I don’t have to hang up and call back.

I’m an X-Files fan. The Fox Mulder “I Want to Believe” poster. ... The replica, that’s actually the front section of the newspaper, from the International UFO Museum in Roswell, New Mexico … the particular issue that came out the day that they discovered the remains of the flying saucer. They have reprints at the museum.

I’m a Green Day fan. ... [That’s] the awkward looking mask of Tre Cool, the drummer from Green Day, on the back [of the computer]. People have said it kind of freaks them out whenever they walk around the corner. That’s where the receiver for my wireless and Bluetooth and stuff is anyway. So I put a little LED light under there so the mask basically glows. That way, people rounding the corner, the night shift, it surprises them.