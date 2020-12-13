Courtnie Ramirez: Christian artist finding her voice

“She didn’t just sound great, but she did what she was supposed to do,” he said. “But unfortunately she got eliminated. And in my eyes and my ears, I thought she should have kept moving on, but it was not God’s plan. But I was content at the same time. I was so happy for her, because not many people get to that point of singing on a TV show like that.”

Amy was by her side during her run on The Voice. She was complimentary of everyone associated with the show, but said it was an intense environment.

“When I would hear the judges give feedback,” she said, “it was a moment of, ‘You’ve been given this ability to sing, and these others can see what we saw in you.’ But in the process, it was nerve-wracking.”

After Ramirez’s run on the show ended, several record labels in Nashville approached the 17-year-old. Marcus and Amy helped her decide on a label, and they landed on Gotee Records.

They credit the sincerity, dedication and availability of Toby McKeehan, a Christian hip-hop performer and one of the Gotee Records owners, in sealing the deal.

“At a young age, she committed herself to give her life to Jesus, which made me as a father happy that she wanted to take the path that me and her mom made,” Marcus said.