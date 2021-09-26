Coach Terry Price has winning ways and skill behind the grill

Price was an assistant in Lubbock for all of two months when he was hired by Kevin Sumlin to coach defensive linemen at A&M in February 2012. Price has been on the Aggies’ coaching staff ever since, and was among the few held over by head coach Jimbo Fisher after Sumlin’s dismissal in 2017.

Coaching at A&M was a dream come true, Price said.

“You work your whole life to have a chance to coach where you played, so it worked out well for me,” Price said. “I got my degree from here, so this is an extremely special place. Good Lord blessed me and gave me a chance to stay on with Coach Fisher. … I’ve been blessed to be around some great people and to have a chance to continue to coach here.”

Fisher said he’s known Price for a long time, dating back to when the two coached against each other as assistants at SEC West schools in the late ’90s. Fisher said he’s had eyes on coaches he’s faced, like Price, who he would like to add to his staff one day. Fisher did so when he retained Price in December 2017.