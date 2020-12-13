Chris Kirk: After 24 years in office, the sheriff rides away

Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk has many convictions, including this one: When bad guys and good guys face off, the good guys are always those wearing white Stetsons. It’s why he’s historically insisted his deputies wear white or cream-colored cowboy hats.

Kirk will hang up his own hat at the end of the year as he retires from his longtime position. As he reflected back on his life in Brazos County, he said he hopes that the little traditions he leaves behind will carry on, along with the heart and compassionate character he has tried to instill in his department’s operations.

The 68-year-old Kirk has served six terms as sheriff. The Illinois native moved to Texas and graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University. Kirk taught briefly at the university before moving his young family to Bryan-College Station, chasing a doctoral degree from Texas A&M.

While studying in Aggieland, Kirk needed a job that would allow him to work nights. In 1980, he took a position with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer. And so began his 40-year run. Once he got a taste for law enforcement, he never left.