Artist donates works across Bryan-College Station

Since 2018, pieces depicting abolitionists, journalists and musicians have lined the walls between two sets of elevators on the third floor of Evans Library. Schiffhauer said a couple of his favorites that are on display include portraits of jazz legends Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington.

There is also a portrait of Matthew Gaines, who was a former enslaved person and Washington County’s first Black state senator. Gaines was instrumental in passing Senate Bill 276, which helped to create the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas under the Land Grant College Act of 1862, also known as the Morrill Act. Work is underway to erect a statue of Gaines on campus.

Schiffhauer said that he sees Gaines as “the true founder of Texas A&M,” and a person who students would be interested in seeing depicted in the permanent Evans Library exhibition.

Patrick Zinn, director of marketing for the A&M library system, said he is pleased that Evans Library could be a home for the collection. Zinn said the library is a good fit for the work since it is a place that all types of students come through, rather than having the art in one particular college’s building.

“We’re happy to do it,” he said. “We’re happy to keep this up. It really continues our mission.”