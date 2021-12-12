Amelia McCracken and Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland: Supporting women with an entrepreneurial spirit

What began as a Facebook page has grown into a support group for many women entrepreneurs in the Brazos Valley.
Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland, 31, laid the groundwork for Women Entrepreneurs in 2018, when she realized the community of businesswomen she was trying to find did not exist. Amelia McCracken, 33, joined Mousseau-Holland to officially create the group in early 2019.
Women Entrepreneurs operates as a for-profit organization in which members get access to the support and resources of fellow members on the private Facebook page, along with invitations to members-only networking events and other business opportunities. Members pay a $77 annual fee.
“I know people throw around the word ‘empowerment’ a lot,” McCracken said, “but it is really empowering to see how much people have been growing, and it’s just crazy to be able to say all these people are friends, like all these badass women.”
The organization’s events include monthly networking lunches, dubbed the “lunch bunch.” Evening get-togethers to support each other when things might not be going right are called “bummer hour.”
“We resonated with other people because entrepreneurship is pretty lonely,” McCracken said. “Everybody just wanted a community.”
Getting started
Since 2018, Women Entrepreneurs has grown to nearly 2,000 people in the Facebook group. In that time, it has seen members expand their businesses and some move their operations out of their homes and into brick-and-mortar stores.
At first it was just about supporting each other’s businesses, Mousseau-Holland said, but she found the “secret sauce” was meeting in person. The key, she said, is not selling to each other, but getting to know the other members, then supporting them as business owners and as women.
“Because I love Amelia, I will tell everyone about her,” Mousseau-Holland said. “I just think that’s a lot simpler.”
McCracken and Mousseau-Holland, both Texas A&M graduates, showed their entrepreneurial spirit as children. McCracken sold handmade jewelry at the end of her driveway when she was 10. Mousseau-Holland began by selling flip-flops with her brother and creating canvas bags in middle school.
McCracken, who was raised in Austin, opened a wedding business called You Name It before working at Messina Hof doing graphic design. She returned to entrepreneurship and opened Ment Marketing and Creative Services in 2018, where she combines marketing and graphic design with mentorship.
Mousseau-Holland, who was born in Montreal, Canada, and moved to Texas when she was 10, briefly operated a consignment store in San Antonio in college and worked in software development after college. She purchased First Adventures Daycare and Preschool in College Station, where her daughter, Lily, attended in 2017.
McCracken said she and many WE members have been told at some point to “get a real job,” and she enjoys seeing the group help people turn their small businesses into something much more than a “real job.”
Success stories
Kat Thompson, co-owner of Landscaping Ninja, said she has benefited from having a space to be with other women in business.
“There’s nothing else like that here,” Thompson, 31, said. “It’s nice to have that community because it’s so, so important. As entrepreneurs and being women, it’s a whole different world, especially for me personally and a couple of other of the women here.”
Thompson said she is among the members who own businesses in male-dominated industries: “It’s a whole different dynamic, and it’s nice to have other people that understand what it’s like to be a woman-owned business.”
McCracken said it was important to put their focus on women business owners because of the challenges they face that men typically do not, such as questions about how they will take care of their children.
One of the things that attracts women to the group, McCracken said, is how informal it is, saying one of the key tenets is “come as you are.” For some, this means arriving at an event in sweatpants. For others, it is an invitation to attend an event, no matter how they are feeling emotionally that day.
Kendra Villarreal, 39, was in the midst of opening the new location of her business — Kendra Renee Holistic Skin Nutrition & Expert Waxing in College Station — when she had a water leak that added stress and time to the process. So she was going to skip October’s lunch bunch event, but said she knew she needed to be around those who inspire and understand her.
“As a solopreneur, to have a community and have people that genuinely want you to succeed and want you to be the best that you can be, that’s what WE is to me,” she said.
Early on, Mousseau-Holland and McCracken tried to establish that the members are not in competition with each other, and that there is enough room for multiple people in the same type of business.
Kristin Strother, 31, real estate agent at TM5 Properties Group brokered by EXP Realty and social director of Women Entrepreneurs, said the organization helps “flip the script.”
“We get put against each other so much, or ‘Oh, it’s competition,’ and it’s just really neat to see us help each other,” she said.
Support and encouragement
McCracken said the group includes people at all stages of entrepreneurship — some just thinking about starting a business and others who have years of experience — which allows people to learn from each other and see they are not alone in their struggles.
Thompson described entrepreneurship as “a roller coaster that’s on fire.”
“The first two years, it’s just crazy,” Mousseau-Holland said. “You’re learning everything, and you’re doing all that, so you just want to quit every other day. And then you’re so stressed that every little thing sets you over the edge and makes you want to quit.”
It is in those moments when the support can be crucial, she said.
When someone on the Facebook group says that they’re feeling down or thinking about closing their business, about 500 people comment in support, encouraging them to keep going and explaining why they should not give up, McCracken said.
That is one of the reasons behind the organization’s new mission statement: “Sometimes all you need to keep going is a single word of encouragement.”
Mousseau-Holland said she hopes the group can serve as a lifeline for those who are struggling, as it was for her.
In 2020, challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic forced some members to make the difficult decision to close their businesses, McCracken said, but they saw others get the support they needed to remain open.
“When the feeling of pursuing your passion outweighs all the ups and downs and headaches and chaos, I think that’s when you know that you should be an entrepreneur,” Villarreal said.
Villarreal, who established her business in 2019, said Women Entrepreneurs is what has helped her establish and cultivate relationships in the community and grow her business.
“WE really is the fertilizer,” she said. “It, like, catapulted my business. After being here for the short amount of time, coming from out of state, not knowing anyone here, WE is the reason why my business has grown so much, and that I was able to open a new location. I mean, literally, that’s it. If it wasn’t for WE, my business would not be where it is today.”
Looking ahead
Mousseau-Holland said she would like to see Women Entrepreneurs grow beyond Bryan-College Station and become a resource for women entrepreneurs around the country.
“It’s super simple,” she said when it comes to expansion. “It’s a Facebook group and a monthly lunch bunch and a monthly happy hour. It’s three little things.”
The organization recently struck a deal with Post Oak Mall that will allow a small group of Women Entrepreneurs members to share a space there to showcase their businesses through the 2021 holidays.
For more information or to join Women Entrepreneurs, go to www.womenentrepreneurstexas.com.