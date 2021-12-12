Amelia McCracken and Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland: Supporting women with an entrepreneurial spirit

One of the things that attracts women to the group, McCracken said, is how informal it is, saying one of the key tenets is “come as you are.” For some, this means arriving at an event in sweatpants. For others, it is an invitation to attend an event, no matter how they are feeling emotionally that day.

Kendra Villarreal, 39, was in the midst of opening the new location of her business — Kendra Renee Holistic Skin Nutrition & Expert Waxing in College Station — when she had a water leak that added stress and time to the process. So she was going to skip October’s lunch bunch event, but said she knew she needed to be around those who inspire and understand her.

“As a solopreneur, to have a community and have people that genuinely want you to succeed and want you to be the best that you can be, that’s what WE is to me,” she said.

Early on, Mousseau-Holland and McCracken tried to establish that the members are not in competition with each other, and that there is enough room for multiple people in the same type of business.

Kristin Strother, 31, real estate agent at TM5 Properties Group brokered by EXP Realty and social director of Women Entrepreneurs, said the organization helps “flip the script.”