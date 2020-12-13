Alexandra Aguilar's favorite tradition: preparing and cooking tamales

Alexandra Aguilar, owner of Cilantro in Downtown Bryan and Tacos La Perlita in College Station

Growing up, I would be with my grandma and my aunts and my cousins. It would be all women. We would always be around the kitchen. You get to an age where my family was like, “OK, we need Alex to clean the hojas.” Hojas are the corn husks.

In the beginning, you’re just like, “Ugh, it’s a drag. Why do I have to be here?” Then as you grow up, you kind of use it almost like a therapy — a bunch of women coming together, and we talk about what we’re doing for Christmas this year, whose house are we gonna be at. In a Hispanic family, that’s a big deal. You have to figure out who’s going to whose house, are we doing Christmas Eve dinner, are we doing Christmas Day lunch. ... It’s really nice to be all together.

I think with Hispanic heritage, food means love. ... Food is a big deal in Hispanic families. Tamales are a way of showing love and connection with everyone getting together, talking about what’s going on in everyone’s lives. Maybe we couldn’t see each other as often as we wanted.

We would do a lot of tamales. We’re not talking about two dozen. I remember there were three pots that almost fit 10 dozen in each pot.