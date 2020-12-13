Alexandra Aguilar's favorite tradition: preparing and cooking tamales

Alexandra Aguilar, owner of Cilantro in Downtown Bryan and Tacos La Perlita in College Station
Growing up, I would be with my grandma and my aunts and my cousins. It would be all women. We would always be around the kitchen. You get to an age where my family was like, “OK, we need Alex to clean the hojas.” Hojas are the corn husks.
In the beginning, you’re just like, “Ugh, it’s a drag. Why do I have to be here?” Then as you grow up, you kind of use it almost like a therapy — a bunch of women coming together, and we talk about what we’re doing for Christmas this year, whose house are we gonna be at. In a Hispanic family, that’s a big deal. You have to figure out who’s going to whose house, are we doing Christmas Eve dinner, are we doing Christmas Day lunch. ... It’s really nice to be all together.
I think with Hispanic heritage, food means love. ... Food is a big deal in Hispanic families. Tamales are a way of showing love and connection with everyone getting together, talking about what’s going on in everyone’s lives. Maybe we couldn’t see each other as often as we wanted.
We would do a lot of tamales. We’re not talking about two dozen. I remember there were three pots that almost fit 10 dozen in each pot.
My family has the meat market [Carniceria La Perla] down the street. They do tamales every weekend. They have three ladies that do them every week. For two days they do tamales and they get them ready for the weekend. I think they do 10 pans per day and each pan holds I think 10 dozen. That’s a lot of tamales.
They sell them by the dozen. They make pork, cheese and chicken. Here at Cilantro we make them for holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!