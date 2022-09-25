Adventure is out there: A trip full of spectacular scenery, and an oddity or two

Of all the things I expected to see amid the wondrous beauty of the Grand Canyon, a DJ wasn’t one of them.

I should know by now to expect the unexpected when gathering up the family and heading out on a summer vacation. After several years of giving in to the Pickpocketing Mouse of Orlando, my wife and I decided that our children needed to see something other than costumed characters, rollercoasters and pricey sugary confections.

That led us to an economically sound “great outdoors” road trip that we started planning in January, back before gas prices made such a trek considerably less sound.

Our first stop was the canyon, where we were introduced to this grinning little dude with a full DJ and camera setup, wriggling and writhing to whatever boots-and-cats beats were coming through his headphones.

For a brief moment, my caveman brain actually wondered, “Is this a thing? Is there a Grand Canyon DJ?” In a world that seems to be careening toward “Idiocracy”-styled absurdity, it’s not that far-fetched.

I quickly realized he was either filming a video or livestreaming. We looked him up later — search “DJ Gander at Grand Canyon” for a glimpse. I have to give him credit: He was easily the second-most popular thing at the canyon that afternoon.

All mix-masters aside, the canyon was even better than expected. We took on a relatively easy hike and thoroughly enjoyed the views, the occasional parade of sturdy mules carrying tourists down the narrow trails and the condors soaring at enormous heights.

As we made our way down the Bright Angel Trail, we found friendly people huffing and puffing while doing the opposite. Each interaction was identical. “It’s a lot more fun going down than it is going back up!” they gasped. We chuckled the first few times we heard it, and kept it up to be polite by the 20th and 30th times. We then fought the urge to repeat it to those who were going down while we were going back up.

Next was a short but breathtaking stop at Monument Valley, Arizona. Suddenly we were right in the middle of a John Ford Western (“Whoooo?” my kids asked.) And we found the spot where Forrest Gump (“Whoooo?” again) decided to stop his three-year, two-month, 14-day and 16-hour-long run.

I could’ve done without the Four Corners Monument, a tourist trap that allows you to stand where New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado meet. Eight bucks per person was a bit steep, but when you have young daughters intent on doing a backbend across four states, you cough up the 40 bucks.

Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, was an eye-opener, filled with geological structures that hardly seem possible. I highly recommend it. Just make sure you’re clear on how long it takes to get to each spot.

We had some navigation issues, thinking we were walking to a viewing point location for the famed Delicate Arch at sunset. Such a stroll requires no gear or water. So it’s too bad we were actually on what is defined as a “strenuous hike” to get there. With no gear or water. We laugh about it now. Not so much at the time.

On to Colorado, and a fantastic visit to Rocky Mountain National Park, complete with snow and perhaps the prettiest views of the whole experience. A whitewater rafting adventure was also a hit with the kids.

Our final day was the lone hiccup. We drove up Pikes Peak, a slow, 19-mile journey with 156 turns to reach the 14,115-foot summit. It’s a little hairy and stressful, but manageable, and we were glad to reach the top.

The ride down was a different story. Upon the advice of friends and online sources, I used a lower gear to give the brakes a break. But because of the amount of cars on the road, it was impossible to lay off of them on the steep decline.

As we approached the highway rangers’ stopping point about halfway down, I could’ve sworn I smelled something burning. Thankfully, they take the temperature of your brakes there. The helpful ranger told us, “We get concerned when they’re at 300 degrees. You’re almost at 500.”

Visions of brake failure, and tumbling off the mountain like Toonces the Driving Cat on “Saturday Night Live,” flashed before me. I’m a champion worrier to begin with, so this was not a pleasant moment.

She had us pull over into a nearby parking lot — we weren’t the only ones — and told us to wait 20 minutes for the brakes to cool down. We doubled that for extra caution, and the temperature returned to a safe level. Take it down to the lowest gear, she advised, and you’ll be OK. She was right.

But to say it was tense doesn’t even scratch the surface. When the kids asked to buy Pikes Peak merchandise afterward, I flatly said no. I don’t want to recall all this, let alone wear a reminder of it.

So the final journey was the worst part in an otherwise wonderful trip, full of great memories. There’s so much more of this country that we need to experience, and we’ve already started thinking about where to go next.

We just won’t go back to Pikes Peak. As it turns out, it’s a lot more fun going up than it is going back down.